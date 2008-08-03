Example rules
The provided examples use the following fields in their rule expressions:
-
http.response.code(Response Status Code): Represents the HTTP status code returned to the client, either set by a Cloudflare product or returned by the origin server. Use this field to customize the response for error codes returned by the origin server or by a Cloudflare product such as a Worker.
-
cf.response.1xxx_code: Contains the specific error code for Cloudflare-generated errors. This field will only work for Cloudflare-generated errors such as 52X and 1XXX.
This example configures a custom JSON error response for all 5XX errors (
500-
599) in a zone. The HTTP status code of the custom error response will be set to
530.
Custom error rule configuration:
-
Name:
Custom JSON response for all 5XX errors
-
If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression:
Field Operator Value Logic Response Status Code greater than or equal to
500
And Response Status Code less than or equal to
599
If using the Expression Editor:
(http.response.code ge 500 and http.response.code le 599)
-
Response type: JSON response
-
Response code:
530
-
JSON response:
{"message": "A server error occurred."}
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Response Compression Write
Config Settings Write
Dynamic URL Redirects Write
Cache Settings Write
Custom Errors Write
Origin Write
Managed headers Write
Zone Transform Rules Write
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Sanitize Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Bot Management Write
Zone WAF Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Logs Write
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
This example configures a custom HTML error response for responses with a
500 HTTP status code, and redefines the response status code to
503.
Custom error rule configuration:
-
Name:
Custom HTML response for 500 errors
-
If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression:
Field Operator Value Response Status Code equal to
500
If using the Expression Editor:
(http.response.code eq 500)
-
Response type: HTML response
-
Response code:
503
-
HTML response:
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
This example configures a custom HTML error response for Cloudflare error 1020 (Access Denied).
Custom error rule configuration:
-
Name:
Custom HTML response for 1020 errors
-
If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression
Use the Expression Editor:
(cf.response.1xxx_code eq 1020)
-
Response type: HTML response
-
HTML response:
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
This example configures a custom error rule returning a previously created custom error asset named
500_error_template for responses with a
500 HTTP status code.
Custom error rule configuration:
-
Name:
Serve asset for HTTP 500 errors
-
If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression:
Field Operator Value Response Status Code equal to
500
If using the Expression Editor:
(http.response.code eq 500)
-
Response type: Custom error asset
-
Asset:
500_error_template
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
