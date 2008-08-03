 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Example rules

The provided examples use the following fields in their rule expressions:

  • http.response.code (Response Status Code): Represents the HTTP status code returned to the client, either set by a Cloudflare product or returned by the origin server. Use this field to customize the response for error codes returned by the origin server or by a Cloudflare product such as a Worker.

  • cf.response.1xxx_code: Contains the specific error code for Cloudflare-generated errors. This field will only work for Cloudflare-generated errors such as 52X and 1XXX.

Custom JSON response for all 5XX errors

This example configures a custom JSON error response for all 5XX errors (500-599) in a zone. The HTTP status code of the custom error response will be set to 530.

Custom error rule configuration:

  • Name: Custom JSON response for all 5XX errors

  • If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression:

    FieldOperatorValueLogic
    Response Status Codegreater than or equal to500And
    Response Status Codeless than or equal to599

    If using the Expression Editor:
    (http.response.code ge 500 and http.response.code le 599)

  • Response type: JSON response

  • Response code: 530

  • JSON response: {"message": "A server error occurred."}

Custom HTML response with updated status code

This example configures a custom HTML error response for responses with a 500 HTTP status code, and redefines the response status code to 503.

Custom error rule configuration:

  • Name: Custom HTML response for 500 errors

  • If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression:

    FieldOperatorValue
    Response Status Codeequal to500

    If using the Expression Editor:
    (http.response.code eq 500)

  • Response type: HTML response

  • Response code: 503

  • HTML response:

    <!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8"><title>Application unavailable</title></head><body><h1>Application temporarily unavailable</h1><p>Please try again later.</p></body></html>

Custom HTML response for Cloudflare 1020 errors

This example configures a custom HTML error response for Cloudflare error 1020 (Access Denied).

Custom error rule configuration:

  • Name: Custom HTML response for 1020 errors

  • If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression

    Use the Expression Editor:
    (cf.response.1xxx_code eq 1020)

  • Response type: HTML response

  • HTML response:

    <!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8"><title>Access denied</title></head><body><h1>You do not have access to this page</h1><p>Contact us if you think this is an error.</p></body></html>

Custom error asset created from a URL

This example configures a custom error rule returning a previously created custom error asset named 500_error_template for responses with a 500 HTTP status code.

Custom error rule configuration:

  • Name: Serve asset for HTTP 500 errors

  • If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression:

    FieldOperatorValue
    Response Status Codeequal to500

    If using the Expression Editor:
    (http.response.code eq 500)

  • Response type: Custom error asset

  • Asset: 500_error_template