Example rules

The provided examples use the following fields in their rule expressions:

http.response.code (Response Status Code): Represents the HTTP status code returned to the client, either set by a Cloudflare product or returned by the origin server. Use this field to customize the response for error codes returned by the origin server or by a Cloudflare product such as a Worker.

cf.response.1xxx_code : Contains the specific error code for Cloudflare-generated errors. This field will only work for Cloudflare-generated errors such as 52X and 1XXX.

Custom JSON response for all 5XX errors

This example configures a custom JSON error response for all 5XX errors ( 500 - 599 ) in a zone. The HTTP status code of the custom error response will be set to 530 .

Custom error rule configuration:
Name: Custom JSON response for all 5XX errors

If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression : Field Operator Value Logic Response Status Code greater than or equal to 500 And Response Status Code less than or equal to 599 If using the Expression Editor:

(http.response.code ge 500 and http.response.code le 599)

Response type : JSON response

Response code : 530

JSON response:
{"message": "A server error occurred."}

Required API token permissions:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Response Compression Write

Custom Errors Write

Update a zone entry point ruleset
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \
--request PUT \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
--json '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "serve_error",
      "action_parameters": {
        "content": "{\"message\": \"A server error occurred.\"}",
        "content_type": "application/json",
        "status_code": 530
      },
      "expression": "http.response.code ge 500 and http.response.code lt 600",
      "enabled": true
    }
  ]
}'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

This example configures a custom HTML error response for responses with a 500 HTTP status code, and redefines the response status code to 503 .

Custom error rule configuration:
Name: Custom HTML response for 500 errors

If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression : Field Operator Value Response Status Code equal to 500 If using the Expression Editor:

(http.response.code eq 500)

Response type : HTML response

Response code : 503

HTML response:
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8"><title>Application unavailable</title></head><body><h1>Application temporarily unavailable</h1><p>Please try again later.</p></body></html>

Required API token permissions:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Response Compression Write

Custom Errors Write

Update a zone entry point ruleset
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \
--request PUT \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
--json '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "serve_error",
      "action_parameters": {
        "content": "<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset=\"utf-8\"><title>Application unavailable</title></head><body><h1>Application temporarily unavailable</h1><p>Please try again later.</p></body></html>",
        "content_type": "text/html",
        "status_code": 503
      },
      "expression": "http.response.code eq 500",
      "enabled": true
    }
  ]
}'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

Custom HTML response for Cloudflare 1020 errors

This example configures a custom HTML error response for Cloudflare error 1020 (Access Denied).

Custom error rule configuration:
Name: Custom HTML response for 1020 errors

If incoming requests match > Custom filter expression Use the Expression Editor:

(cf.response.1xxx_code eq 1020)

Response type : HTML response

HTML response:
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8"><title>Access denied</title></head><body><h1>You do not have access to this page</h1><p>Contact us if you think this is an error.</p></body></html>

Required API token permissions:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Response Compression Write

Custom Errors Write

Update a zone entry point ruleset
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \
--request PUT \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
--json '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "serve_error",
      "action_parameters": {
        "content": "<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset=\"utf-8\"><title>Access denied</title></head><body><h1>You do not have access to this page</h1><p>Contact us if you think this is an error.</p></body></html>",
        "content_type": "text/html"
      },
      "expression": "cf.response.1xxx_code eq 1020",
      "enabled": true
    }
  ]
}'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

Custom error asset created from a URL

This example configures a custom error rule returning a previously created custom error asset named 500_error_template for responses with a 500 HTTP status code.