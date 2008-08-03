 Skip to content
Data source

AutoRAG currently supports Cloudflare R2 as the data source for storing your knowledge base. To get started, configure an R2 bucket containing your data.

AutoRAG will automatically scan and process supported files stored in that bucket. Files that are unsupported or exceed the size limit will be skipped during indexing and logged as errors.

File limits

AutoRAG has different file size limits depending on the file type:

  • Up to 4 MB for files that are already in plain text or Markdown.
  • Up to 1 MB for files that need to be converted into Markdown (like PDFs or other rich formats).

Files that exceed these limits will not be indexed and will show up in the error logs.

File types

AutoRAG is powered by and accepts the same file types as Markdown Conversion. The following table lists the supported formats:

Format

File extensions

Mime Types

PDF Documents

.pdf

application/pdf

Images 1

.jpeg, .jpg, .png, .webp, .svg

image/jpeg, image/png, image/webp, image/svg+xml

HTML Documents

.html

text/html

XML Documents

.xml

application/xml

Microsoft Office Documents

.xlsx, .xlsm, .xlsb, .xls, .et

application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet, application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroenabled.12, application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroenabled.12, application/vnd.ms-excel, application/vnd.ms-excel

Open Document Format

.ods

application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet

CSV

.csv

text/csv

Apple Documents

.numbers

application/vnd.apple.numbers

1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection and summarization. See Workers AI pricing for more details.