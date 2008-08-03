AutoRAG currently supports Cloudflare R2 as the data source for storing your knowledge base. To get started, configure an R2 bucket containing your data.

AutoRAG will automatically scan and process supported files stored in that bucket. Files that are unsupported or exceed the size limit will be skipped during indexing and logged as errors.

File limits

AutoRAG has different file size limits depending on the file type:

Up to 4 MB for files that are already in plain text or Markdown.

for files that are already in plain text or Markdown. Up to 1 MB for files that need to be converted into Markdown (like PDFs or other rich formats).

Files that exceed these limits will not be indexed and will show up in the error logs.

File types

AutoRAG is powered by and accepts the same file types as Markdown Conversion. The following table lists the supported formats:

Format File extensions Mime Types PDF Documents .pdf application/pdf Images 1 .jpeg , .jpg , .png , .webp , .svg image/jpeg , image/png , image/webp , image/svg+xml HTML Documents .html text/html XML Documents .xml application/xml Microsoft Office Documents .xlsx , .xlsm , .xlsb , .xls , .et application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet , application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroenabled.12 , application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroenabled.12 , application/vnd.ms-excel , application/vnd.ms-excel Open Document Format .ods application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet CSV .csv text/csv Apple Documents .numbers application/vnd.apple.numbers

1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection and summarization. See Workers AI pricing for more details.