Bookmarks
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can show applications on the App Launcher even if those applications are not secured behind Access. This way, users can access all the applications they need to work, all in one place — regardless of whether those applications are protected by Access.
Links to applications not protected by Access can be added as bookmarks. To add a bookmark:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
-
Select Add an application > Bookmark.
-
Name your application.
-
Enter your Application URL, for example
https://mybookmark.com.
-
Turn on App Launcher visibility if you want the application to be visible in the App Launcher. The toggle does not impact the ability for users to reach the application.
-
(Optional) To add a custom logo for your application, select Custom and enter the image URL.
-
Select Add application to save and exit.
The application will show up on the Applications page labeled as
BOOKMARK. You can always edit or delete your bookmarks, as you would any other application.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-