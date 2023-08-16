Route production traffic

1 min read

Now that you have set up your load balancer and verified everything is working correctly, you can put the load balancer on a live domain or subdomain:

If you update your pools and monitors, review the pool health again to make sure everything is working as expected. Confirm that your production hostname has the correct priority order of DNS records and is covered by an SSL/TLS certificate . Configure your load balancer to receive production traffic, which could involve either: Editing the Hostname of your existing load balancer.

of your existing load balancer. Updating the CNAME record sending traffic to your load balancer.