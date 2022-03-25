Set up 1.1.1.1 - Linux
Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
GNOME (Ubuntu, Fedora, Pop!_OS etc)
- Go to Show Applications > Settings > Network.
- Select the adapter you want to configure — like your Ethernet adapter or WiFi card — and click the settings button.
- Click the IPv4 tab.
- In the DNS section, disable the Automatic toggle.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.31.0.0.3
- Then, go to IPv6.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
- Click Apply.
KDE Plasma (Kubuntu, KDE neon, Fedora KDE, etc)
- Go to System Settings > Connections.
- Select the connection you want to configure - like your current connected network.
- Click the IPv4 tab.
- Click the Method drop-down menu, and select Automatic (Only addresses).
- Click the text box next to DNS servers.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.31.0.0.3
- Click the IPv6 tab.
- Click the Method drop-down menu, and select Automatic (Only addresses).
- Click the text box next to DNS servers.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
- Click Apply.