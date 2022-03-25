Cloudflare Docs
Set up 1.1.1.1 - Linux

Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

GNOME (Ubuntu, Fedora, Pop!_OS etc)

  1. Go to Show Applications > Settings > Network.
  2. Select the adapter you want to configure — like your Ethernet adapter or WiFi card — and click the settings button.
  3. Click the IPv4 tab.
  4. In the DNS section, disable the Automatic toggle.

  5. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:

    Use 1.1.1.1 resolver
    1.1.1.1
    1.0.0.1
    Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2
    Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3
  6. Then, go to IPv6.

  7. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:

    Use 1.1.1.1 resolver
    2606:4700:4700::1111
    2606:4700:4700::1001
    Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002
    Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003
  8. Click Apply.

KDE Plasma (Kubuntu, KDE neon, Fedora KDE, etc)

  1. Go to System Settings > Connections.
  2. Select the connection you want to configure - like your current connected network.
  3. Click the IPv4 tab.
  4. Click the Method drop-down menu, and select Automatic (Only addresses).
  5. Click the text box next to DNS servers.

  6. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:

    Use 1.1.1.1 resolver
    1.1.1.1
    1.0.0.1
    Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2
    Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3
  7. Click the IPv6 tab.
  8. Click the Method drop-down menu, and select Automatic (Only addresses).
  9. Click the text box next to DNS servers.

  10. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:

    Use 1.1.1.1 resolver
    2606:4700:4700::1111
    2606:4700:4700::1001
    Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002
    Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003
  11. Click Apply.