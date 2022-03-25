Set up 1.1.1.1 - Linux

Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1113 2606:4700:4700::1003

Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.3 1.0.0.3

Setting up a static IP address to configure a DNS server may prevent you from connecting to some public WiFi networks that use captive portals — these are the web pages some wireless networks employ to let users log in and use their services.

If you are experiencing connectivity issues related to captive portals: