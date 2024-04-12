Advanced nameservers
Advanced nameservers included with Foundation DNS offer improved resiliency and more consistent nameserver assignment.
Consider the sections below for details about advanced nameservers, and refer to Set up advanced nameservers to learn how to enable this feature.
Anycast network groups
To increase resiliency, advanced nameserver IPs are advertised by only one of two anycast network groups.
The two groups consist of data centers that are geographically equally distributed.
United Kingdom example
IPs Group Data centers
108.162.198.1
A London and Edinburgh
172.64.40.1
B Manchester
162.159.60.1
A London and Edinburgh
In DNS resolution, a resolver eventually acquires a list of all IPs where authoritative nameservers for a domain can be reached, and will then usually prefer the IP with the best resolution performance.
When, instead of advertising all IPs in all data centers, this group logic is applied, resiliency is improved because, if one of the data centers experiences a localized issue, the resolver can fall back to an IP advertised by the next closest data center.
Refer to our blog post for an in-depth explanation.
Dedicated release process
Zones using advanced nameservers are less exposed to incidents or software regression.
The dedicated release process means that only changes that have been in production for a while will reach advanced nameservers.
Nameservers hosting and assignment
While standard Cloudflare nameservers are hosted under
ns.cloudflare.com or
secondary.cloudflare.com, advanced nameservers use different domains:
foundationdns.com
foundationdns.net
foundationdns.org
Using the different TLDs (
.com,
.net, and
.org) and making these available only to enterprise accounts allows for better predictability and consistency in nameserver assignment.
There should also be less conflicts when guaranteeing that directly descending zones do not have the same nameserver set. Consider the domain
Descending zones example
example.com, and subdomains
abc.example.com and
123.example.com:
abc.example.com and
123.example.com directly descend from
example.com and cannot have the same nameservers as
example.com.
abc.example.com and
123.example.com are sibling domains and can have the same nameservers.
new.abc.example.com directly descends from both
abc.example.com and
example.com, and cannot have the same nameservers as them, but can have the same nameservers as
123.example.com.
Consider the domain