Advanced nameservers

Advanced nameservers included with Foundation DNS offer improved resiliency and more consistent nameserver assignment.

Consider the sections below for details about advanced nameservers, and refer to Set up advanced nameservers to learn how to enable this feature.

​​ Anycast network groups

To increase resiliency, advanced nameserver IPs are advertised by only one of two anycast network groups.

The two groups consist of data centers that are geographically equally distributed. United Kingdom example IPs Group Data centers 108.162.198.1 A London and Edinburgh 172.64.40.1 B Manchester 162.159.60.1 A London and Edinburgh

In DNS resolution, a resolver eventually acquires a list of all IPs where authoritative nameservers for a domain can be reached, and will then usually prefer the IP with the best resolution performance.

When, instead of advertising all IPs in all data centers, this group logic is applied, resiliency is improved because, if one of the data centers experiences a localized issue, the resolver can fall back to an IP advertised by the next closest data center.

​​ Dedicated release process

Zones using advanced nameservers are less exposed to incidents or software regression.

The dedicated release process means that only changes that have been in production for a while will reach advanced nameservers.

​​ Nameservers hosting and assignment

While standard Cloudflare nameservers are hosted under ns.cloudflare.com or secondary.cloudflare.com , advanced nameservers use different domains:

foundationdns.com

foundationdns.net

foundationdns.org

Using the different TLDs ( .com , .net , and .org ) and making these available only to enterprise accounts allows for better predictability and consistency in nameserver assignment.