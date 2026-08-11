Create tokens via API

Overview Generating the initial token Recommendations Creating API tokens with the API 1. Define the Access Policy 2. Define the restrictions 3. Create the token

Generate new API tokens on the fly via the API. Before you can do this, you must create an API token in the Cloudflare dashboard that can create subsequent tokens.

Note To create user-owned API tokens, use the Create additional tokens template. The User > API Tokens > Edit permission is not available in any other template or in the Custom Token builder.

Generating the initial token

Before you can use the API, you need to generate an initial token via the Cloudflare dashboard. The required permission depends on the API operation. To grant users access to an account as members, create a token with Account > Account Settings > Edit. To create account-owned API tokens, create a token with Account > Account API Tokens > Edit. To create user-owned API tokens, use the Create additional tokens template.

Warning The token secret is only shown once. Do not store the secret in plaintext where others can access it. Anyone with this token can perform the authorized actions against the resources that the token has access to.

Recommendations

When using the Create additional tokens template, Cloudflare highly recommends that you do not grant other permissions to the token. Make sure you safeguard the new token because it can create tokens with access to any of a user's resources.

Cloudflare also recommends limiting the use of the token via client IP address filtering or TTL to reduce the potential for abuse in the event that the token is compromised. Refer to Restrict token use for more information.

Creating API tokens with the API

You can create a user owned token or account owned token to use with the API. Refer to the user owned token or the account owned token API schema docs for more information.

To create a token:

Define the policy. Define the restrictions. Create the token.

1. Define the Access Policy

An Access Policy defines what resources the token can act on and what permissions the token has to those resources. This process is similar to how you create tokens in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Each token can contain multiple policies.

[ { "id" : "f267e341f3dd4697bd3b9f71dd96247f" , "effect" : "allow" , "resources" : { "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.eb78d65290b24279ba6f44721b3ea3c4" : "*" , "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.22b1de5f1c0e4b3ea97bb1e963b06a43" : "*" }, "permission_groups" : [ { "id" : "c8fed203ed3043cba015a93ad1616f1f" , "name" : "Zone Read" }, { "id" : "82e64a83756745bbbb1c9c2701bf816b" , "name" : "DNS Read" } ] } ]

Field Description id Unique read-only identifier for the policy generated after creation. effect Defines whether this policy is allowing or denying access. If only creating one policy, use allow . The evaluation order for policies is as follows: 1. Explicit DENY Policies; 2. Explicit ALLOW Policies; 3. Implicit DENY ALL . resources Defines what resources are allowed to be configured. permission_groups Defines what permissions the policy grants to the included resources.

Resources

API token policies support three resource types: User , Account , and Zone .

Note Fetch each object's ID by calling the appropriate GET <object> API. Refer to User, Account, and Zone documentation for more details.

Account

Include a single account or all accounts in a token policy.

A single account is denoted as: "com.cloudflare.api.account.<ACCOUNT_ID>": "*" .

is denoted as: . All accounts is denoted as: "com.cloudflare.api.account.*": "*"

Zone

Include a single zone, all zones in an account, or all zones in all accounts in a token policy.

A single zone is denoted as: "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.<ZONE_ID>": "*"

is denoted as: All Zones in an account are denoted as: "com.cloudflare.api.account.<ACCOUNT_ID>": {"com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.*": "*"}

are denoted as: All zones in all accounts is denoted as: "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.*": "*"

User

For user resources, you can only reference yourself, which is denoted as: "com.cloudflare.api.user.<USER_TAG>": "*"

Permission groups

Add permission groups to the API token by specifying their id values. We recommend using id as the key for interacting with Cloudflare APIs; the permission name is cosmetic and subject to change. Permission groups are scoped to specific resources (user, account, or zone), so a permission group in a policy will only apply to the resource type it is scoped for.

To fetch all available permission groups and their IDs, use the List permission groups endpoint:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: API Tokens Write

API Tokens Read

List Token Permission Groups bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/tokens/permission_groups" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

{ "result" : [ { "id" : "19637fbb73d242c0a92845d8db0b95b1" , "name" : "AI Crawl Control Read" , "description" : "Grants access to reading AI Crawl Control" , "scopes" : [ "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone" ] }, { "id" : "1ba6ab4cacdb454b913bbb93e1b8cb8c" , "name" : "AI Crawl Control Write" , "description" : "Grants access to reading and editing AI Crawl Control" , "scopes" : [ "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone" ] }, // (...) ] }

2. Define the restrictions

Set up any limitations on how the token can be used. API tokens allow restrictions for client IP address filtering and TTLs. Refer to Restrict token use for more information.

When defining TTLs, you can set the time at which a token becomes active with not_before and the time when it expires with expires_on . Both of these fields take UTC timestamps in the following format: "2018-07-01T05:20:00Z" .

Limit usage of a token by client IP address filters with the following object:

{ "request.ip" : { "in" : [ "199.27.128.0/21" , "2400:cb00::/32" ], "not_in" : [ "199.27.128.0/21" , "2400:cb00::/32" ] } }

Each parameter in the in and not_in objects must be in CIDR notation. For example, use 192.168.0.1/32 to specify a single IP address.

3. Create the token

Combine the previous information to create a token as in the following example:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/tokens" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "readonly token", "policies": [ { "effect": "allow", "resources": { "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.eb78d65290b24279ba6f44721b3ea3c4": "*", "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.22b1de5f1c0e4b3ea97bb1e963b06a43": "*" }, "permission_groups": [ { "id": "c8fed203ed3043cba015a93ad1616f1f", "name": "Zone Read" }, { "id": "82e64a83756745bbbb1c9c2701bf816b", "name": "DNS Read" } ] } ], "not_before": "2020-04-01T05:20:00Z", "expires_on": "2020-04-10T00:00:00Z", "condition": { "request.ip": { "in": [ "199.27.128.0/21", "2400:cb00::/32" ], "not_in": [ "199.27.128.1/32" ] } } }' curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/tokens" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "readonly token", "policies": [ { "effect": "allow", "resources": { "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.eb78d65290b24279ba6f44721b3ea3c4": "*", "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone.22b1de5f1c0e4b3ea97bb1e963b06a43": "*" }, "permission_groups": [ { "id": "c8fed203ed3043cba015a93ad1616f1f", "name": "Zone Read" }, { "id": "82e64a83756745bbbb1c9c2701bf816b", "name": "DNS Read" } ] } ], "not_before": "2020-04-01T05:20:00Z", "expires_on": "2020-04-10T00:00:00Z", "condition": { "request.ip": { "in": [ "199.27.128.0/21", "2400:cb00::/32" ], "not_in": [ "199.27.128.1/32" ] } } }'