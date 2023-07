Require specific HTTP ports

By default, Cloudflare allows requests on a number of different HTTP ports.

You can target requests based on their HTTP port with the cf.edge.server_port field. Use the in comparison operator to target a set of ports.

This example blocks requests to www.example.com that are not on ports 80 or 443 :

Expression Action (http.host eq "www.example.com" and not cf.edge.server_port in {80 443}) Block