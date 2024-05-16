Features

Rate limiting is composed of the following parameters:

An expression that specifies the criteria you are matching traffic on using the Rules language .

that specifies the criteria you are matching traffic on using the . An action that specifies what to perform when there is a match for the rule and any additional conditions are met. In the case of rate limiting rules, the action occurs when the rate reaches the specified limit.

Besides these two parameters, rate limiting rules require the following additional parameters:

Characteristics : The set of parameters that define how Cloudflare tracks the rate for this rule.

: The set of parameters that define how Cloudflare tracks the rate for this rule. Period : The period of time to consider (in seconds) when evaluating the rate.

: The period of time to consider (in seconds) when evaluating the rate. Requests per period : The number of requests over the period of time that will trigger the rate limiting rule.

: The number of requests over the period of time that will trigger the rate limiting rule. Duration (or mitigation timeout): Once the rate is reached, the rate limiting rule blocks further requests for the period of time defined in this field.

(or mitigation timeout): Once the rate is reached, the rate limiting rule blocks further requests for the period of time defined in this field. Action behavior: By default, Cloudflare will apply the rule action for the configured duration (or mitigation timeout), regardless of the request rate during this period. Some Enterprise customers can configure the rule to throttle requests over the maximum rate, allowing incoming requests when the rate is lower than the configured limit.

​​ Features by plan type

Feature Free Pro Business Enterprise with WAF Essential Enterprise with Advanced Rate Limiting Available fields

in rule expression Path, Verified Bot Host, URI, Path, Full URI, Query, Verified Bot Host, URI, Path, Full URI, Query, Method, Source IP, User Agent, Verified Bot Standard fields , request header fields , dynamic fields (including Verified Bot), other Bot Management fields1 Standard fields , request header fields , dynamic fields (including Verified Bot), other Bot Management fields1, request body fields 2 Counting characteristics IP IP IP IP, IP with NAT support IP, IP with NAT support, Query, Host, Headers, Cookie, ASN, Country, Path, JA3 Fingerprint1, JSON field value2, Body2, Form input value2 Available fields

in counting expression N/A N/A All rule expression fields, Response code, Response headers All rule expression fields, Response code, Response headers All rule expression fields, Response code, Response headers Counting model Number of requests Number of requests Number of requests Number of requests Number of requests,

complexity score Rate limiting

action behavior Perform action during mitigation period Perform action during mitigation period Perform action during mitigation period Perform action during mitigation period,

Throttle requests above rate with block action Perform action during mitigation period,

Throttle requests above rate with block action Counting periods 10 s 10 s, 1 min 10 s, 1 min, 10 min 10 s, 1 min, 2 min, 5 min, 10 min 10 s, 1 min, 2 min, 5 min, 10 min, 1 h Mitigation timeout periods 10 s 10 s, 1 min, 1 h 10 s, 1 min, 1 h, 1 day 10 s, 1 min, 2 min, 5 min, 10 min, 1 h, 1 day 10 s, 1 min, 2 min, 5 min, 10 min, 1 h, 1 day Number of rules 1 2 5 100 100

1 Only available to Enterprise customers who have purchased Bot Management.

2 Availability depends on your WAF plan.