Device posture with Uptycs requires that the Uptycs agent and the Cloudflare WARP client are deployed on your devices. For this integration to function, our service-to-service posture check relies on the serial_number being the same in both clients. Follow the instructions below to set up the check.

​​ 1. Obtain Uptycs Settings

The following Uptycs values are needed to set up the Uptycs posture check:

Client key

Client Secret

Customer ID

To obtain these values:

Open your Uptycs console. Navigate to Account Settings > API Key. Generate and download your .json file. This file will contain your Client key, Client Secret and Customer ID.

​​ 2. Add Uptycs as a service provider

Go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Device posture providers and select Add new. Select Uptycs. Give your provider a name. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection. Enter the Client ID, Client secret and Customer ID as you noted down above. Select a polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Uptycs for information. Select Save.

To ensure the values have been entered correctly, select Test.

​​ 3. Configure the posture check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Uptycs provider. Configure the Score device posture check. Select Save.

Next, verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.