Set up 1.1.1.1 - Gaming consoles
PS4
- Go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection.
- Select WiFi or LAN depending on your Internet connection.
- Select Custom.
- Set IP Address Settings to Automatic.
- Change DHCP Host Name to Do Not Specify.
- Set DNS Settings to Manual.
- Change Primary DNS and Secondary DNS to:1.1.1.11.0.0.1
- If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
- Set MTU Settings to Automatic.
- Set Proxy Server to Do Not Use.
Xbox One
- Open the Network screen by pressing the Xbox button on your controller.
- Go to Settings > Network > Network Settings.
- Next, go to Advanced Settings > DNS Settings.
- Select Manual.
- Set Primary DNS and Secondary DNS to:1.1.1.11.0.0.1
- If you have the option to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
- When you are done, you will be shown a confirmation screen. Press B to save.
Nintendo
The following instructions work on New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, and Nintendo 2DS.
- Go to the home menu and choose System Settings (the wrench icon).
- Select Internet Settings > Connection Settings.
- Select your Internet connection and then select Change Settings.
- Select Change DNS.
- Set Auto-Obtain DNS to No.
- Click Detailed Setup.
- Set Primary DNS and Secondary DNS to:1.1.1.11.0.0.1
- If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
- Click Save.
- Click OK.
Nintendo Switch
- Press the home button and select System Settings.
- Scroll down and select Internet > Internet Settings.
- Select your Internet connection and then select Change Settings.
- Click DNS Settings > Manual.
- Set Primary DNS and Secondary DNS to:1.1.1.11.0.0.1
- Press Save > OK.