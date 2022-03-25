Set up 1.1.1.1 - Gaming consoles

Go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection. Select WiFi or LAN depending on your Internet connection. Select Custom. Set IP Address Settings to Automatic. Change DHCP Host Name to Do Not Specify. Set DNS Settings to Manual. Change Primary DNS and Secondary DNS to: 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well: 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Set MTU Settings to Automatic. Set Proxy Server to Do Not Use.

​​ Xbox One

Open the Network screen by pressing the Xbox button on your controller. Go to Settings > Network > Network Settings. Next, go to Advanced Settings > DNS Settings. Select Manual. Set Primary DNS and Secondary DNS to: 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 If you have the option to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well: 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 When you are done, you will be shown a confirmation screen. Press B to save.

The following instructions work on New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, and Nintendo 2DS.

Go to the home menu and choose System Settings (the wrench icon). Select Internet Settings > Connection Settings. Select your Internet connection and then select Change Settings. Select Change DNS. Set Auto-Obtain DNS to No. Click Detailed Setup. Set Primary DNS and Secondary DNS to: 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well: 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Click Save. Click OK.

​​ Nintendo Switch