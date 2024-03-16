Create a rate limiting ruleset via API

To deploy rate limiting rules at the account level, you must create a rate limiting ruleset with one or more rules. Use the Rulesets API to create and deploy rate limiting rulesets via API.

Note At the API level, a rate limiting ruleset is a regular custom ruleset with one or more rate limiting rules that you create in the http_ratelimit phase. The concept of custom rate limiting ruleset exists in the Cloudflare dashboard to make it clear that you are configuring and deploying rate limiting rules at the account level. This page with API instructions uses the same terminology.

Each rate limiting rule contains a ratelimit object with the rate limiting configuration. Refer to Rate limiting parameters for more information on this object and its parameters.

Procedure

To deploy a rate limiting ruleset in your account, follow these general steps:

Create a rate limiting ruleset (that is, a custom ruleset in the http_ratelimit phase ) with one or more rate limiting rules. Deploy the ruleset to the entry point ruleset of the http_ratelimit phase at the account level.

1. Create a rate limiting ruleset

The following example creates a rate limiting ruleset with a single rate limiting rule in the rules array.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "description": "", "kind": "custom", "name": "My rate limiting ruleset", "rules": [ { "description": "Rate limit API requests", "expression": "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/my-api/\"))", "ratelimit": { "characteristics": ["ip.src", "cf.colo.id"], "requests_to_origin": false, "requests_per_period": 30, "period": 60, "mitigation_timeout": 120 }, "action": "block", "action_parameters": { "response": { "status_code": 429, "content_type": "application/json", "content": "{ \"error\": \"Your API requests have been rate limited. Wait a couple of minutes and try again.\" }" } }, "enabled": true } ], "phase": "http_ratelimit" }'

The available characteristics depend on your Cloudflare plan and product subscriptions. Refer to Availability for more information.

Save the ruleset ID in the response for the next step.

2. Deploy the rate limiting ruleset

To deploy the rate limiting ruleset, add a rule with "action": "execute" to the http_ratelimit phase entry point ruleset at the account level.

Invoke the Get an account entry point ruleset operation to obtain the definition of the entry point ruleset for the http_ratelimit phase. You will need the account ID for this task. Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets/phases/http_ratelimit/entrypoint" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" { " result " : { " description " : "Account-level phase entry point" , " id " : "<RULESET_ID>" , " kind " : "root" , " last_updated " : "2024-03-16T15:40:08.202335Z" , " name " : "root" , " phase " : "http_ratelimit" , " rules " : [ // ... ], " source " : "firewall_managed" , " version " : "10" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } If the entry point ruleset already exists (that is, if you received a 200 OK status code and the ruleset definition), take note of the ruleset ID in the response. Then, invoke the Create an account ruleset rule operation to add an execute rule to the existing ruleset deploying the rate limiting ruleset. By default, the rule will be added at the end of the list of rules already in the ruleset. The following request creates a rule that executes the rate limiting ruleset with ID <RATE_LIMITING_RULESET_ID> for all Enterprise zones in the account: Terminal window curl "https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id}/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "description": "Execute rate limiting ruleset", "expression": "(cf.zone.plan eq \"ENT\")", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<RATE_LIMITING_RULESET_ID>" }, "enabled": true }' Warning You can only apply rate limiting rulesets to incoming traffic of zones on an Enterprise plan. To enforce this requirement, you must include cf.zone.plan eq "ENT" in the expression of the execute rule deploying the rate limiting ruleset. If the entry point ruleset does not exist (that is, if you received a 404 Not Found status code in step 1), create it using the Create an account ruleset operation. Include a single rule in the rules array that executes the rate limiting ruleset for all incoming requests of Enterprise zones in your account. Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "description": "", "kind": "root", "name": "Account-level phase entry point", "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "(cf.zone.plan eq \"ENT\")", "action_parameters": { "id": "<RATE_LIMITING_RULESET_ID>" } } ], "phase": "http_ratelimit" }'

For examples of rate limiting rule definitions for the API, refer to the zone-level API documentation.

Next steps

Use the different operations in the Rulesets API to work with the ruleset you just created and deployed. The following table has a list of common tasks for working with rate limiting rulesets at the account level:

More resources

For more information on the different rate limiting parameters you can configure in your rate limiting rules, refer to Rate limiting parameters.