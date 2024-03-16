Create a rate limiting ruleset via API
To deploy rate limiting rules at the account level, you must create a rate limiting ruleset with one or more rules. Use the Rulesets API to create and deploy rate limiting rulesets via API.
Each rate limiting rule contains a
ratelimit object with the rate limiting configuration. Refer to Rate limiting parameters for more information on this object and its parameters.
To deploy a rate limiting ruleset in your account, follow these general steps:
- Create a rate limiting ruleset (that is, a custom ruleset in the
http_ratelimitphase ) with one or more rate limiting rules.
- Deploy the ruleset to the entry point ruleset of the
http_ratelimitphase at the account level.
The following example creates a rate limiting ruleset with a single rate limiting rule in the
rules array.
The available characteristics depend on your Cloudflare plan and product subscriptions. Refer to Availability for more information.
Save the ruleset ID in the response for the next step.
To deploy the rate limiting ruleset, add a rule with
"action": "execute" to the
http_ratelimit phase entry point ruleset at the account level.
-
Invoke the Get an account entry point ruleset operation to obtain the definition of the entry point ruleset for the
http_ratelimitphase. You will need the account ID for this task.
-
If the entry point ruleset already exists (that is, if you received a
200 OKstatus code and the ruleset definition), take note of the ruleset ID in the response. Then, invoke the Create an account ruleset rule operation to add an
executerule to the existing ruleset deploying the rate limiting ruleset. By default, the rule will be added at the end of the list of rules already in the ruleset.
The following request creates a rule that executes the rate limiting ruleset with ID
<RATE_LIMITING_RULESET_ID>for all Enterprise zones in the account:
-
If the entry point ruleset does not exist (that is, if you received a
404 Not Foundstatus code in step 1), create it using the Create an account ruleset operation. Include a single rule in the
rulesarray that executes the rate limiting ruleset for all incoming requests of Enterprise zones in your account.
For examples of rate limiting rule definitions for the API, refer to the zone-level API documentation.
Use the different operations in the Rulesets API to work with the ruleset you just created and deployed. The following table has a list of common tasks for working with rate limiting rulesets at the account level:
|Task
|Procedure
|Get list of rate limiting rulesets
Use the List account rulesets operation and search for rulesets with
For more information, refer to List existing rulesets.
|List all rules in a rate limiting ruleset
Use the Get an account ruleset operation with the rate limiting ruleset ID to obtain the list of configured rate limiting rules and their IDs.
For more information, refer to View a specific ruleset.
|Update a rate limiting rule
Use the Update an account ruleset rule operation. You will need to provide the rate limiting ruleset ID and the rule ID.
For more information, refer to Update a rule in a ruleset.
|Delete a rate limiting rule
Use the Delete an account ruleset rule operation. You will need to provide the rate limiting ruleset ID and the rule ID.
For more information, refer to Delete a rule in a ruleset.
For more information on the different rate limiting parameters you can configure in your rate limiting rules, refer to Rate limiting parameters.