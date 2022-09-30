Cloudflare Docs
Area 1 Email Security
Area 1 Email Security
Deploy and configure Area 1 with with Cisco as MX record

A schematic showing where Area 1 security is in the life cycle of an email received

In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure Area 1 email security with Cisco as MX record. This tutorial is broken down into several steps.

​​ 1. Add a Sender Group for Area 1 Email Protection IPs

To add a new Sender Group:

  1. Go to Mail Policies > HAT Overview.

  2. Select the Add Sender Group button.

  3. Configure the new Sender Group as follows:

    • Name: Area1.
    • Order: Order above the existing WHITELIST sender group.
    • Comment: Area 1 Email Protection egress IP Addresses.
    • Policy: TRUSTED (by default, spam detection is disabled for this mail flow policy).
    • SBRS: Leave blank.
    • DNS Lists: Leave blank.
    • Connecting Host DNS Verification: Leave all options unchecked.

  4. Select Submit and Add Senders and add the IP addresses mentioned in Egress IPs.

​​ 2. Add SMTP route for the Area 1 Email Protection Hosts

To add a new SMTP Route:

  1. Go to Network > SMTP Routes.

  2. Select Add Route.

  3. Configure the new SMTP Route as follows:

    • Receiving Domain: a1s.mailstream
    • In Destination Hosts, select Add Row, and add the following values to the respective rows:
      PriorityDestinationPort
      0mailstream-west.mxrecord.io25
      0mailstream-east.mxrecord.io25
      10mailstream-east.mxrecord.io25

​​ 3. Create Incoming Content Filters

To manage the mail flow between Area 1 and Cisco ESA, you need two filters:

  • One to direct all incoming messages to Area 1.
  • One to recognize messages coming back from Area 1 to route for normal delivery.

​​ Incoming Content Filter - To Area 1

To create a new Content Filter:

  1. Go to Mail Policies > Incoming Content Filters.

  2. Select Add Filter to create a new filter.

  3. Configure the new Incoming Content Filter as follows:

    • Name: ESA_to_A1S
    • Description: Redirect messages to Area 1 for anti-phishing inspection
    • Order: This will depend on your other filters.
    • Condition: No conditions.
    • Actions:
      • For Action select Send to Alternate Destination Host.
      • For Mail Host input a1s.mailstream (the SMTP route configured in step 2).

​​ Incoming Content Filter - From Area 1

To create a new Content Filter:

  1. Go to Mail Policies > Incoming Content Filters.

  2. Select the Add Filter button to create a new filter.

  3. Configure the new Incoming Content Filter as follows:

    • Name: A1S_to_ESA
    • Description: Area 1 inspected messages for final delivery
    • Order: This filter must come before the previously created filter.
    • Conditions: Add seven conditions of type Remote IP/Hostname with the IP addresses mentioned in Egress IPs:
      OrderConditionRule
      1Remote IP/Hostname52.11.209.211
      2Remote IP/Hostname52.89.255.11
      3Remote IP/Hostname52.0.67.109
      4Remote IP/Hostname54.173.50.115
      5Remote IP/Hostname104.30.32.0/19
      6Remote IP/Hostname158.51.64.0/26
      7Remote IP/Hostname158.51.65.0/26
      • Ensure that the Apply rule: dropdown is set to If one or more conditions match.
    • Actions: Select Add Action, and add the following:
      OrderActionRule
      1Skip Remaining Content Filters (Final Action)skip-filters()

​​ 4. Add the Incoming Content Filter to the Inbound Policy table

Assign the Incoming Content Filters created in step 3 to your primary mail policy in the Incoming Mail Policy table. Then, commit your changes to activate the email redirection.