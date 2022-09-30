Deploy and configure Area 1 with with Cisco as MX record

In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure Area 1 email security with Cisco as MX record. This tutorial is broken down into several steps.

​​ 1. Add a Sender Group for Area 1 Email Protection IPs

To add a new Sender Group:

Go to Mail Policies > HAT Overview. Select the Add Sender Group button. Configure the new Sender Group as follows: Name : Area1 .

: . Order : Order above the existing WHITELIST sender group.

: Order above the existing sender group. Comment : Area 1 Email Protection egress IP Addresses .

: . Policy : TRUSTED (by default, spam detection is disabled for this mail flow policy).

: (by default, spam detection is disabled for this mail flow policy). SBRS : Leave blank.

: Leave blank. DNS Lists : Leave blank.

: Leave blank. Connecting Host DNS Verification: Leave all options unchecked. Select Submit and Add Senders and add the IP addresses mentioned in Egress IPs.

​​ 2. Add SMTP route for the Area 1 Email Protection Hosts

To add a new SMTP Route:

Go to Network > SMTP Routes. Select Add Route. Configure the new SMTP Route as follows: Receiving Domain : a1s.mailstream

: In Destination Hosts, select Add Row, and add the following values to the respective rows: Priority Destination Port 0 mailstream-west.mxrecord.io 25 0 mailstream-east.mxrecord.io 25 10 mailstream-east.mxrecord.io 25

​​ 3. Create Incoming Content Filters

To manage the mail flow between Area 1 and Cisco ESA, you need two filters:

One to direct all incoming messages to Area 1.

One to recognize messages coming back from Area 1 to route for normal delivery.

​​ Incoming Content Filter - To Area 1

To create a new Content Filter:

Go to Mail Policies > Incoming Content Filters. Select Add Filter to create a new filter. Configure the new Incoming Content Filter as follows: Name : ESA_to_A1S

: Description : Redirect messages to Area 1 for anti-phishing inspection

: Order : This will depend on your other filters.

: This will depend on your other filters. Condition : No conditions.

: No conditions. Actions : For Action select Send to Alternate Destination Host . For Mail Host input a1s.mailstream (the SMTP route configured in step 2).

:

​​ Incoming Content Filter - From Area 1

To create a new Content Filter:

Go to Mail Policies > Incoming Content Filters. Select the Add Filter button to create a new filter. Configure the new Incoming Content Filter as follows: Name : A1S_to_ESA

: Description : Area 1 inspected messages for final delivery

: Order : This filter must come before the previously created filter.

: This filter must come before the previously created filter. Conditions : Add seven conditions of type Remote IP/Hostname with the IP addresses mentioned in Egress IPs : Order Condition Rule 1 Remote IP/Hostname 52.11.209.211 2 Remote IP/Hostname 52.89.255.11 3 Remote IP/Hostname 52.0.67.109 4 Remote IP/Hostname 54.173.50.115 5 Remote IP/Hostname 104.30.32.0/19 6 Remote IP/Hostname 158.51.64.0/26 7 Remote IP/Hostname 158.51.65.0/26 Ensure that the Apply rule: dropdown is set to If one or more conditions match .

: Add seven conditions of type with the IP addresses mentioned in : Actions: Select Add Action, and add the following: Order Action Rule 1 Skip Remaining Content Filters (Final Action) skip-filters()

​​ 4. Add the Incoming Content Filter to the Inbound Policy table

Assign the Incoming Content Filters created in step 3 to your primary mail policy in the Incoming Mail Policy table. Then, commit your changes to activate the email redirection.