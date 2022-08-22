Android
You can stream both on-demand and live video to native Android apps using ExoPlayer.
Example Apps
Using ExoPlayer
Play a video from Cloudflare Stream using ExoPlayer:
implementation 'com.google.android.exoplayer:exoplayer-hls:2.X.X'
SimpleExoPlayer player = new SimpleExoPlayer.Builder(context).build();
// Set the media item to the Cloudflare Stream HLS Manifest URL:player.setMediaItem(MediaItem.fromUri("https://customer-9cbb9x7nxdw5hb57.cloudflarestream.com/8f92fe7d2c1c0983767649e065e691fc/manifest/video.m3u8"));
player.prepare();