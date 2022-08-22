Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Android

You can stream both on-demand and live video to native Android apps using ExoPlayer.

​​ Example Apps

​​ Using ExoPlayer

Play a video from Cloudflare Stream using ExoPlayer:

implementation 'com.google.android.exoplayer:exoplayer-hls:2.X.X'


SimpleExoPlayer player = new SimpleExoPlayer.Builder(context).build();



// Set the media item to the Cloudflare Stream HLS Manifest URL:
player.setMediaItem(MediaItem.fromUri("https://customer-9cbb9x7nxdw5hb57.cloudflarestream.com/8f92fe7d2c1c0983767649e065e691fc/manifest/video.m3u8"));


player.prepare();