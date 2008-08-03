Google Workspace as MX Record
In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure Google Workspace with Email Security as MX record.
- Provisioned Email Security account.
- Access to the Google administrator console (Google administrator console ↗ > Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail).
- Access to the domain nameserver hosting the MX records for the domains that will be processed by Email Security.
Set up Inbound Email Configuration ↗ with the following details:
- In Gateway IPs, select the Add link, and add the IPs mentioned in Egress IPs.
- Select Automatically detect external IP (recommended).
- Select Require TLS for connections from the email gateways listed above.
- Select SAVE.
Set up an email quarantine ↗ with the following details:
- Name: Email Security Malicious.
- Description: Email Security Malicious.
- For the Inbound denial consequence, select Drop message.
- For the Outbound denial consequence, select Drop message.
- Select SAVE.
To access the newly created quarantine, select GO TO ADMIN QUARANTINE or access the quarantine directly by pointing your browser to https://email-quarantine.google.com/adminreview ↗.
Go to Compliance, and create a content compliance filter ↗ to send malicious messages to quarantine. Enter the following details:
- Content compliance: Add
Quarantine Email Security Malicious.
- Email messages to affect: Select Inbound.
- Add expressions that describe the content you want to search for in each message:
- Select Add to add the condition.
- In Simple content match, select Advanced content match.
- In Location, select Full headers.
- In Match type, select Contains text.
- In Content, enter
X-EmailSecurity-Disposition: MALICIOUS.
- Select SAVE to save the condition.
- If the above expression match, do the following, select Quarantine message and the Email Security Malicious quarantine that was created in the previous step.
- Select SAVE.
If you would like to quarantine the other dispositions, repeat the above steps and use the following strings for the other dispositions:
X-EmailSecurity-Disposition: MALICIOUS
X-EmailSecurity-Disposition: SUSPICIOUS
X-EmailSecurity-Disposition: SPOOF
X-EmailSecurity-Disposition: UCE
If desired, you can create a separate quarantine for each of the dispositions.
Now that you have completed the prerequisite steps, you can set up MX/Inline on the Cloudflare dashboard.
