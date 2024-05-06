Traceroutes
Magic Transit customers can run traceroutes to understand the hop by hop Internet path and latencies from Cloudflare’s network to their own network.
To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Magic Transit > Tunnel Health.
- Expand a Magic Tunnel, and find the Cloudflare data center where the traceroute will be run from.
- Select Traceroute for details.
You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including:
- TTL Host
- AS Number
- Packets sent in the traceroute
- Average, minimum, and maximum latency
- Standard deviation of latency