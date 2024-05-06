Traceroutes

Magic Transit customers can run traceroutes to understand the hop by hop Internet path and latencies from Cloudflare’s network to their own network.

To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Magic Transit > Tunnel Health. Expand a Magic Tunnel, and find the Cloudflare data center where the traceroute will be run from. Select Traceroute for details.

You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including: