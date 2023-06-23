Multipart Upload

R2 supports S3 API’s Multipart Upload External link icon Open external link with some limitations.

Object part sizes must be at least 5MiB but no larger than 5GiB. All parts except the last one must be the same size. The last part has no minimum size, but must be the same or smaller than the other parts.

The maximum number of parts is 10,000.

Most S3 clients conform to these expectations.

The default object lifecycle policy for multipart uploads is that incompleted uploads will be automatically aborted 7 days. This can be changed by configuring a custom lifecycle policy.

The ETags for objects uploaded via multipart are different than those uploaded with PutObject.

For uploads created after June 21, 2023, R2’s multipart ETags now mimic the behavior of S3. The ETag of each individual part is the MD5 hash of the contents of the part. The ETag of the completed multipart object is the hash of the MD5 sums of each of the constituent parts concanated together followed by a hyphen and the number of parts uploaded.