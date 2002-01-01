Supported cloud providers

Cloud Connector currently supports the following cloud providers and services:

Amazon Web Services - S3

Google Cloud Platform - Cloud Storage

Microsoft Azure - Blob Storage

Note Support for Cloudflare R2 will be added soon.

Amazon Web Services - S3

The hostname of your S3 bucket URL must have one of the following formats (where * is a wildcard character):

*s3.amazonaws.com

*s3-website.<region>.amazonaws.com

*s3.<region>.amazonaws.com

*s3-website-<region>.amazonaws.com

Cloud Connector supports both subdomain and URI path bucket URLs.

Get the bucket URL

Go to the Amazon S3 console and select Buckets in the navigation pane. Select the bucket name. Go to the Properties tab. Select the Static Website Hosting card. The Endpoint field shows your bucket URL.

For more information, refer to the Amazon S3 documentation.

Google Cloud Platform - Cloud Storage

The hostname of your Cloud Storage bucket URL must be the following:

*storage.googleapis.com

*storage.cloud.google.com

Cloud Connector supports both subdomain and URI path bucket URLs.

Get the bucket URL

Go to the Google Cloud console and select Buckets. Select the bucket name. For one of the files already in the bucket, select the link icon in the Public column to copy the file’s public URL to the clipboard. The file URL will have the following format: https://storage.googleapis.com/<BUCKET_NAME>/<OBJECT_NAME> To obtain the bucket URL, remove /<OBJECT_NAME> from the file URL.

If the files in your bucket are not publicly accessible, you must change the bucket permissions. For details, refer to the Google Cloud Storage documentation.

Microsoft Azure - Blob Storage

The hostname of your Blob Storage bucket URL must have one of the following formats (where * is a wildcard character):

*.blob.core.windows.net

*.web.core.windows.net

Get the bucket URL

Go to the Azure portal and select your storage account. In the menu pane, under Settings, select Endpoints. Get your bucket URL from the Blob service endpoint or the Static website endpoint.

If the blob container is not configured for public access, you must change the container settings. For details, refer to the Azure Storage documentation.