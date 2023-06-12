Remove domain from SaaS provider

If your SaaS domain is also a domain using Cloudflare, you can use your Cloudflare DNS to remove your domain from your SaaS provider.

This means that - if you remove the DNS records pointing to your SaaS provider - Cloudflare will stop routing domain traffic through your SaaS provider and the associated custom hostname will enter a Moved state.

This also means that you need to keep DNS records pointing to your SaaS provider for as long as you are a customer. Otherwise, you could accidentally remove your domain from their services.