Set up 1.1.1.1 - Android

1.1.1.1: Faster Internet External link icon Open external link is the preferred method of setting up 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver and 1.1.1.1 for Families. It allows you to automatically configure your phone to use 1.1.1.1 on any network you connect to.

The app also allows you to enable encryption for DNS queries or enable WARP mode , which keeps all your HTTP traffic private and secure, including your DNS queries to 1.1.1.1.

You can select between the options available in the app’s settings. By default, 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet is configured to WARP mode.

​​ Set up 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet

Download 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet from Google Play External link icon Open external link for free. Launch 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet and accept the Terms of Service. Toggle the WARP button to Connected. Install the VPN profile that allows your phone to connect securely to 1.1.1.1.

Your connection to the Internet and your DNS queries are now protected.

​​ Enable 1.1.1.1 for Families

Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet. Tap the menu button. Select Advanced > Connection options. In DNS settings > 1.1.1.1 for Families, select the option you want to use.

​​ Configure 1.1.1.1 manually

​​ Android 9 Pie or later

Android Pie and later supports DNS over TLS to secure your queries through encryption. In Android, this option is called Private DNS. It prevents your queries from being tracked, modified or surveilled by third-parties. Unlike previous versions of Android, this method also ensures 1.1.1.1 does not need to be configured for each new WiFi network your smartphone joins.

Go to Settings > Network & internet. Select Advanced > Private DNS. Select the Private DNS provider hostname option. Enter one.one.one.one or 1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com and press Save.

​​ Previous Android versions

Before making changes, take note of any DNS addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Open Settings > WiFi. Press down and hold the name of the network you are currently connected to. Click Modify Network. Select the checkbox Show Advanced Options. Change the IP Settings to Static. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.3 1.0.0.3 Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1113 2606:4700:4700::1003 Click Save. You may need to disconnect from the WiFi and reconnect for the changes to take place.