DeepSeek AI

Beta

DeepSeek AI helps you build quickly with DeepSeek's advanced AI models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek

Prerequisites

When making requests to DeepSeek AI, you will need:

  • AI Gateway Account ID
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • DeepSeek AI API token
  • DeepSeek AI model name

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/.

You can then append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: chat/completions.

So your final URL will come together as:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'Authorization: Bearer DEEPSEEK_TOKEN' \
 --data '{
    "model": "deepseek-chat",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'

Use openai package with JavaScript

If you are using the openai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example
import OpenAI from "openai";


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: env.DEEPSEEK_TOKEN,
  baseURL:
    "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek",
});


try {
  const chatCompletion = await openai.chat.completions.create({
    model: "deepseek-chat",
    messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
  });


  const response = chatCompletion.choices[0].message;


  return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
} catch (e) {
  return new Response(e);
}