DeepSeek AI ↗ helps you build quickly with DeepSeek's advanced AI models.
When making requests to DeepSeek AI, you will need:
- AI Gateway Account ID
- AI Gateway gateway name
- DeepSeek AI API token
- DeepSeek AI model name
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/.
You can then append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
chat/completions.
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions.
Use
openai package with JavaScript
If you are using the
openai package, you can set your endpoint like this:
Thank you for helping improve Cloudflare's documentation!