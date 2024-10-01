DeepSeek AI ↗ helps you build quickly with DeepSeek's advanced AI models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek

Prerequisites

When making requests to DeepSeek AI, you will need:

AI Gateway Account ID

AI Gateway gateway name

DeepSeek AI API token

DeepSeek AI model name

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/ .

You can then append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: chat/completions .

So your final URL will come together as:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions .

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer DEEPSEEK_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "deepseek-chat", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use openai package with JavaScript

If you are using the openai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : env . DEEPSEEK_TOKEN , baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek" , } ) ; try { const chatCompletion = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model : "deepseek-chat" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , } ) ; const response = chatCompletion . choices [ 0 ] . message ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response )) ; } catch ( e ) { return new Response ( e ) ; }