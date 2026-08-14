Plans — Cloudflare for SaaS

|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Contact your account team
|Hostnames included
|100
|100
|100
|Custom
|Max hostnames
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Unlimited, but contact sales if using over 50,000.
|Price per additional hostname
|$0.10
|$0.10
|$0.10
|Custom pricing
|Custom analytics
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Custom origin
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SNI Rewrite for Custom Origin
|No
|No
|No
|Contact your account team
|Custom certificates
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|CSR support
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Selectable CA
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Wildcard custom hostnames
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Non-SNI support for SaaS zone
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|mTLS support
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|WAF for SaaS
|WAF rules with current zone plan
|WAF rules with current zone plan
|WAF rules with current zone plan
|Create and apply custom firewall rulesets.
|Apex proxying/BYOIP
|No
|No
|No
|Paid add-on
|Custom metadata
|No
|No
|No
|Paid add-on
The Enterprise plan offers features that give SaaS providers flexibility when it comes to meeting their end customer's requirements. In addition to that, Enterprise customers are able to extend all of the benefits of the Enterprise plan to their customer's custom hostnames. This includes advanced Bot Mitigation, WAF rules, analytics, DDoS mitigation, and more.
In addition, large SaaS providers rely on Enterprise level support, multi-user accounts, SSO, and other benefits that are not provided in non-Enterprise plans.