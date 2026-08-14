Plans — Cloudflare for SaaS

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Plans

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup
Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes Yes Yes Contact your account team
Hostnames included 100 100 100 Custom
Max hostnames 50,000 50,000 50,000 Unlimited, but contact sales if using over 50,000.
Price per additional hostname $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 Custom pricing
Custom analytics Yes Yes Yes Yes
Custom origin Yes Yes Yes Yes
SNI Rewrite for Custom Origin No No No Contact your account team
Custom certificates No No No Yes
CSR support No No No Yes
Selectable CA No No No Yes
Wildcard custom hostnames No No No Yes
Non-SNI support for SaaS zone No Yes Yes Yes
mTLS support No No No Yes
WAF for SaaS WAF rules with current zone plan WAF rules with current zone plan WAF rules with current zone plan Create and apply custom firewall rulesets.
Apex proxying/BYOIP No No No Paid add-on
Custom metadata No No No Paid add-on

Enterprise plan benefits

The Enterprise plan offers features that give SaaS providers flexibility when it comes to meeting their end customer's requirements. In addition to that, Enterprise customers are able to extend all of the benefits of the Enterprise plan to their customer's custom hostnames. This includes advanced Bot Mitigation, WAF rules, analytics, DDoS mitigation, and more.

In addition, large SaaS providers rely on Enterprise level support, multi-user accounts, SSO, and other benefits that are not provided in non-Enterprise plans.

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