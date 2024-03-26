Customize the Access block page

Only available on Pay-as-you-go and Enterprise plans.

You can display a custom block page when users fail to authenticate to an Access application. Each application can have a different block page. To customize the page that users see when they are blocked by a Gateway firewall policy, refer to Gateway block page.

​​ Create a custom block page

To create a custom block page for Access:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Custom Pages. Find the Access Custom Pages setting and select Manage. Select Add a page template. Enter a unique name for the block page. Select Failed identity provider check. Copy the Required script. In Custom HTML, enter the HTML code for your custom page. For example, <! DOCTYPE html > < html > < body > < h1 > Access denied. </ h1 > < p > To obtain access, contact your IT administrator. </ p > </ body > </ html > To check the appearance of your custom page, select Download and open the HTML file in a browser. Once you are satisfied with your custom page, select Save.

You can now select this block page when you configure an Access application.