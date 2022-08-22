iOS (AVPlayer)

Example of video playback on iOS using AVPlayer

import SwiftUI import AVKit struct MyView : View { private let player = AVPlayer ( url : URL ( string : "https://customer-9cbb9x7nxdw5hb57.cloudflarestream.com/8f92fe7d2c1c0983767649e065e691fc/manifest/video.m3u8" ) ! ) var body : some View { VideoPlayer ( player : player ) . onAppear ( ) { player . play ( ) } } } struct MyView_Previews : PreviewProvider { static var previews : some View { MyView ( ) } }

​​ Download and run an example app

Download this example app External link icon Open external link from Apple’s developer docs Open and run the app using Xcode External link icon Open external link . Search in Xcode for m3u8 , and open the Streams file Replace the value of playlist_url with the HLS manifest URL for your video.

Click the Play button in Xcode to run the app, and play your video.

