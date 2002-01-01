Remote R2 backend
Cloudflare R2 and Terraform remote backends ↗ can interact with each other to provide a seamless experience for Terraform state management.
Cloudflare R2 is an object storage service that provides a highly available, scalable, and secure way to store and serve static assets, such as images, videos, and static websites. R2 has S3 API compatibility making it easy to integrate with existing cloud infrastructure and applications.
Using Wrangler, API, or Account View Dashboard ↗ create an R2 Bucket.
Next you will need to create a bucket scoped R2 API token with
Object Read & Write permissions. To create an API token, do the following:
- In Account Home, select R2.
- Under Account details, select Manage R2 API tokens.
- Select Create API token ↗.
- Select the R2 Token text to edit your API token name.
- Under Permissions, select the Object Read and Write permissions, then scope your token to your
<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>bucket.
- Select Create API Token.
After your token has been successfully created, review your Secret Access Key and Access Key ID values.
Update your
cloudflare.tf file to include a backend ↗ for the
<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME> bucket you created above.
After updating your
cloudflare.tf file you can issue the
terraform init -reconfigure command to migrate from a local state to remote state ↗.