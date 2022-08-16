Tanium

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Zero Trust plans External link icon Open external link Any OS supported by Tanium WARP with Gateway All plans

Cloudflare Access can use endpoint data from Tanium™ External link icon Open external link to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource. When users attempt to connect to a resource protected by Access with a Tanium rule, Cloudflare Access will validate the user’s identity, and the browser will connect to the Tanium agent before making a decision to grant access.

You will need an active Tanium™ Core Platform deployment that runs version 7.2 or later.

​​ Integrate Tanium with Cloudflare Access

The integration does not currently support Safari.

Configure your Tanium deployment using the step-by-step documentation External link icon Open external link provided. You will need the public key to integrate your Tanium deployment with Cloudflare Access. In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Tanium from the list of providers. Enter any Name for the integration. For Port, enter 17472 . This is the default port used by the Tanium endpoints to communicate inbound and outbound with Cloudflare Access. You may need to modify it to reflect your organization’s deployment. Input the public certificate generated in Step 1. Adding the certificate allows Cloudflare to validate that the response from the Tanium agent is valid.

You can now build Access policies that check device posture signals from the Tanium endpoint.

​​ Example Access policy

This example will only grant access to users who are part of your team’s email domain and running the Tanium agent.

Action Rule type Selector Value Allow Include Emails Ending in @team.com Require Device Posture - Tanium Managed

The Tanium rule will require that the device connecting is managed in your Tanium deployment and has checked into the Tanium server in the last 7 days.

​​ Tanium endpoint signals