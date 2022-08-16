Tanium
Feature availability
|Operating Systems
|WARP mode required
|Zero Trust plans
|Any OS supported by Tanium
|WARP with Gateway
|All plans
Cloudflare Access can use endpoint data from Tanium™ to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource. When users attempt to connect to a resource protected by Access with a Tanium rule, Cloudflare Access will validate the user’s identity, and the browser will connect to the Tanium agent before making a decision to grant access.
Requirements
You will need an active Tanium™ Core Platform deployment that runs version 7.2 or later.
Integrate Tanium with Cloudflare Access
Configure your Tanium deployment using the step-by-step documentation provided. You will need the public key to integrate your Tanium deployment with Cloudflare Access.
In the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Settings > WARP Client.
Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
Select Tanium from the list of providers.
Enter any Name for the integration.
For Port, enter
17472.
This is the default port used by the Tanium endpoints to communicate inbound and outbound with Cloudflare Access. You may need to modify it to reflect your organization’s deployment.
Input the public certificate generated in Step 1.
Adding the certificate allows Cloudflare to validate that the response from the Tanium agent is valid.
You can now build Access policies that check device posture signals from the Tanium endpoint.
Example Access policy
This example will only grant access to users who are part of your team’s email domain and running the Tanium agent.
|Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Allow
|Include
|Emails Ending in
@team.com
|Require
|Device Posture - Tanium
Managed
The Tanium rule will require that the device connecting is managed in your Tanium deployment and has checked into the Tanium server in the last 7 days.
Tanium endpoint signals
|Signal
|Value
|Description
|Managed
|Boolean
|Validates that the device is managed in your organization’s Tanium account.