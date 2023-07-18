Add static assets to an existing Workers project

Cloudflare Pages Consider using Cloudflare Pages for hosting static applications instead of Workers Sites.

Workers Sites require Wrangler External link icon Open external link — make sure to use the latest version.

If you have a pre-existing Worker project, you can use Workers Sites to serve static assets to the Worker.

​​ Getting started

Create a directory that will contain the assets in the root of your project (for example, ./public ) Add configuration to your wrangler.toml file to point to it.

[ site ] bucket = "./public" Install the @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler package in your project:

$ npm i -D @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler Import the getAssetFromKV() function into your Worker entry point and use it to respond with static assets.

JavaScript ES Modules

ES Modules JavaScript Service Workers

import { getAssetFromKV } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler' ; import manifestJSON from '__STATIC_CONTENT_MANIFEST' ; const assetManifest = JSON . parse ( manifestJSON ) ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { try { return await getAssetFromKV ( { request , waitUntil : ctx . waitUntil . bind ( ctx ) , } , { ASSET_NAMESPACE : env . __STATIC_CONTENT , ASSET_MANIFEST : assetManifest , } ) ; } catch ( e ) { let pathname = new URL ( request . url ) . pathname ; return new Response ( ` " ${ pathname } " not found ` , { status : 404 , statusText : 'not found' , } ) ; } } , } ;

import { getAssetFromKV } from "@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler" ; addEventListener ( "fetch" , ( event ) => { event . respondWith ( handleEvent ( event ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleEvent ( event ) { try { return await getAssetFromKV ( event ) ; } catch ( e ) { let pathname = new URL ( event . request . url ) . pathname ; return new Response ( ` " ${ pathname } " not found ` , { status : 404 , statusText : "not found" , } ) ; } }

For more information on the configurable options of getAssetFromKV() refer to kv-asset-handler docs External link icon Open external link .