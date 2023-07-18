Cloudflare Docs
Workers
  4. Workers Sites
  5. Start from Worker

Add static assets to an existing Workers project

Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to use the latest version.

If you have a pre-existing Worker project, you can use Workers Sites to serve static assets to the Worker.

​​ Getting started

  1. Create a directory that will contain the assets in the root of your project (for example, ./public)

  2. Add configuration to your wrangler.toml file to point to it.


    [site]

    bucket = "./public" # Add the directory with your static assets!

  3. Install the @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler package in your project:


    $ npm i -D @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler

  4. Import the getAssetFromKV() function into your Worker entry point and use it to respond with static assets.


import { getAssetFromKV } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler';

import manifestJSON from '__STATIC_CONTENT_MANIFEST';

const assetManifest = JSON.parse(manifestJSON);



export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    try {
      // Add logic to decide whether to serve an asset or run your original Worker code
      return await getAssetFromKV(
        {
          request,
          waitUntil: ctx.waitUntil.bind(ctx),
        },
        {
          ASSET_NAMESPACE: env.__STATIC_CONTENT,
          ASSET_MANIFEST: assetManifest,
        }
      );
    } catch (e) {
      let pathname = new URL(request.url).pathname;
      return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {
        status: 404,
        statusText: 'not found',
      });
    }
  },

};


import { getAssetFromKV } from "@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler";



addEventListener("fetch", (event) => {
  event.respondWith(handleEvent(event));

});



async function handleEvent(event) {
  try {
    // Add logic to decide whether to serve an asset or run your original Worker code
    return await getAssetFromKV(event);
  } catch (e) {
    let pathname = new URL(event.request.url).pathname;
    return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {
      status: 404,
      statusText: "not found",
    });
  }

}

For more information on the configurable options of getAssetFromKV() refer to kv-asset-handler docs.

  1. Run wrangler dev or wrangler deploy as you would normally with your Worker project. Wrangler will automatically upload the assets found in the configured directory.


    $ wrangler deploy