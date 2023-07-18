Add static assets to an existing Workers project
Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to use the latest version.
If you have a pre-existing Worker project, you can use Workers Sites to serve static assets to the Worker.
Getting started
Create a directory that will contain the assets in the root of your project (for example,
./public)
Add configuration to your
wrangler.tomlfile to point to it.[site]bucket = "./public" # Add the directory with your static assets!
Install the
@cloudflare/kv-asset-handlerpackage in your project:$ npm i -D @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler
Import the
getAssetFromKV()function into your Worker entry point and use it to respond with static assets.
import { getAssetFromKV } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler';import manifestJSON from '__STATIC_CONTENT_MANIFEST';const assetManifest = JSON.parse(manifestJSON);export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {try {// Add logic to decide whether to serve an asset or run your original Worker codereturn await getAssetFromKV({request,waitUntil: ctx.waitUntil.bind(ctx),},{ASSET_NAMESPACE: env.__STATIC_CONTENT,ASSET_MANIFEST: assetManifest,});} catch (e) {let pathname = new URL(request.url).pathname;return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {status: 404,statusText: 'not found',});}},};
import { getAssetFromKV } from "@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler";addEventListener("fetch", (event) => {event.respondWith(handleEvent(event));});async function handleEvent(event) {try {// Add logic to decide whether to serve an asset or run your original Worker codereturn await getAssetFromKV(event);} catch (e) {let pathname = new URL(event.request.url).pathname;return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {status: 404,statusText: "not found",});}}
For more information on the configurable options of
getAssetFromKV() refer to kv-asset-handler docs.
Run
wrangler devor
wrangler deployas you would normally with your Worker project. Wrangler will automatically upload the assets found in the configured directory.$ wrangler deploy