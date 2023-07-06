DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN

If you or your visitors experience DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN errors after you activate your domain on Cloudflare, review your DNS records in Cloudflare. If your domain is added to Cloudflare by a hosting partner, manage your DNS records via the hosting partner.

DNS_PROBE_FINISHED means that the DNS request for a resource timed out and NXDOMAIN stands for non-existent domain. Together, these messages mean that the DNS query for a specific resource could not locate an associated domain.

Though visitors sometimes encounter this error — or similarly worded messages from Safari, Edge, or Firefox — because of network or local DNS issues, it might point to an issue with your DNS records in Cloudflare.

​​ Potential solutions

If you experience DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN errors with a newly activated domain, review your DNS settings in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Check your expected root domain ( example.com ) and any active subdomains ( www.example.com or blog.example.com ). If they do not resolve correctly, you may need to add a root domain record or a subdomain record in Cloudflare DNS.

If you have the correct records set up, make sure those records are also pointing to the correct origin IP address.