TLS Settings — Cloudflare for SaaS

TLS Management

Overview Enable mTLS Minimum TLS Version Scope Setup Cipher suites Alerts for mutual TLS certificates

Mutual TLS (mTLS) ↗ adds an extra layer of protection to application connections by validating certificates on the server and the client. When building a SaaS application, you may want to enforce mTLS to protect sensitive endpoints related to payment processing, database updates, and more.

Minimum TLS Version only allows HTTPS connections from visitors that support the selected TLS protocol version or newer. Cloudflare recommends TLS 1.2 to comply with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council. As a SaaS provider, you can control the Minimum TLS version for your zone as a whole, as well as for individual custom hostnames.

Cipher suites are a combination of ciphers used to negotiate security settings during the SSL/TLS handshake ↗. As a SaaS provider, you can specify configurations for cipher suites on your zone as a whole and cipher suites on individual custom hostnames via the API.

Caution When you issue a custom hostname certificate with wildcards enabled, any cipher suites or Minimum TLS settings applied to that hostname will only apply to the direct hostname. However, if you want to update the Minimum TLS settings for all wildcard hostnames, you can change Minimum TLS version at the zone level.

Enable mTLS

Once you have added a custom hostname, you can enable mTLS by using Cloudflare Access. In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust and add mTLS authentication with a few clicks.

Note Currently, you cannot add mTLS policies for custom hostnames using API Shield. Also make sure to enforce mTLS on the specific custom hostname where it should be checked. It is not enough to have it set on the CNAME target.

Minimum TLS Version

Note While TLS 1.3 is the most recent and secure version, it is not supported by some older devices. Refer to Cloudflare's recommendations when deciding what version to use.

Scope

Minimum TLS version exists both as a zone-level setting (on the Edge Certificates ↗ page under Minimum TLS Version) and as a custom hostname setting. What this implies is:

For custom hostnames created via API, it is possible not to explicitly define a value for min_tls_version . When that is the case, whatever value is defined as your zone's minimum TLS version will be applied. To confirm whether a given custom hostname has a specific minimum TLS version set, use the following API call.

Check custom hostname TLS settings Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write

SSL and Certificates Read Custom Hostname Details bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/ $CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response example json "success" : true , "result" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID>" , "ssl" : { "id" : "<CERTIFICATE_ID>" , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "certificate_authority" : "<CERTIFICATE_AUTHORITY>" , "custom_certificate" : "" , "custom_csr_id" : "" , "custom_key" : "" , "expires_on" : "" , "hosts" : [ "app.example.com" , "*.app.example.com" ], "issuer" : "" , "method" : "http" , "settings" : {}, "signature" : "SHA256WithRSA" , "type" : "dv" , "uploaded_on" : "2020-02-06T18:11:23.531995Z" , "validation_errors" : [ { "message" : "SERVFAIL looking up CAA for app.example.com" } ], "validation_records" : [ { "emails" : [ "administrator@example.com" , "webmaster@example.com" ], "http_body" : "ca3-574923932a82475cb8592200f1a2a23d" , "http_url" : "http://app.example.com/.well-known/pki-validation/ca3-da12a1c25e7b48cf80408c6c1763b8a2.txt" , "txt_name" : "_acme-challenge.app.example.com" , "txt_value" : "810b7d5f01154524b961ba0cd578acc2" } ], "wildcard" : false }, }

Whenever you make changes to a custom hostname via dashboard, the value that is set for Minimum TLS version will apply. If you have a scenario as explained in the bullet above, the dashboard change will override the zone-level configuration that was being applied.

For custom hostnames with wildcards enabled, the direct custom hostname you create (for example, saas-customer.test ) will use the hostname-specific setting, while the others ( sub1.saas-customer.test , sub2.saas-customer.test , etc) will default to the zone-level setting.

Setup

Minimum TLS version for your zone Refer to Minimum TLS version - SSL/TLS.

Minimum TLS version for custom hostname In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Custom Hostnames page. Go to Custom Hostnames ↗ Find the hostname to which you want to apply Minimum TLS Version. Select Edit. Choose the desired TLS version under Minimum TLS Version and select Save. In the API documentation, refer to SSL properties of a custom hostname. Besides the settings specifications, you must include type and method within the ssl object, as explained below. Make a GET request to the Custom Hostname Details endpoint to check what are the current values for ssl.type and ssl.method . Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write

SSL and Certificates Read Custom Hostname Details bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/ $CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response example json "success" : true , "result" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID>" , "ssl" : { "id" : "<CERTIFICATE_ID>" , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "certificate_authority" : "<CERTIFICATE_AUTHORITY>" , "custom_certificate" : "" , "custom_csr_id" : "" , "custom_key" : "" , "expires_on" : "" , "hosts" : [ "app.example.com" , "*.app.example.com" ], "issuer" : "" , "method" : "http" , "settings" : {}, "signature" : "SHA256WithRSA" , "type" : "dv" , "uploaded_on" : "2020-02-06T18:11:23.531995Z" , "validation_errors" : [ { "message" : "SERVFAIL looking up CAA for app.example.com" } ], "validation_records" : [ { "emails" : [ "administrator@example.com" , "webmaster@example.com" ], "http_body" : "ca3-574923932a82475cb8592200f1a2a23d" , "http_url" : "http://app.example.com/.well-known/pki-validation/ca3-da12a1c25e7b48cf80408c6c1763b8a2.txt" , "txt_name" : "_acme-challenge.app.example.com" , "txt_value" : "810b7d5f01154524b961ba0cd578acc2" } ], "wildcard" : false }, } After you take note of these values, make a PATCH request to the Edit Custom Hostname endpoint, providing both the minimum TLS version you want to define and the same type and method values that you obtained from the previous step. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write Edit Custom Hostname bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/ $CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID " \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "ssl": { "method": "http", "type": "dv", "settings": { "min_tls_version:": "1.2" } } }'

Cipher suites

For security and regulatory reasons, you may want to only allow connections from certain cipher suites. Cloudflare provides recommended values and full cipher suite reference in our Cipher suites documentation.

Restrict cipher suites for your zone Refer to Customize cipher suites - SSL/TLS.

Restrict cipher suites for custom hostname In the API documentation, refer to SSL properties of a custom hostname. Besides the settings specifications, you must include type and method within the ssl object, as explained below. Make a GET request to the Custom Hostname Details endpoint to check what are the current values for ssl.type and ssl.method . Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write

SSL and Certificates Read Custom Hostname Details bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/ $CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response example json "success" : true , "result" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID>" , "ssl" : { "id" : "<CERTIFICATE_ID>" , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "certificate_authority" : "<CERTIFICATE_AUTHORITY>" , "custom_certificate" : "" , "custom_csr_id" : "" , "custom_key" : "" , "expires_on" : "" , "hosts" : [ "app.example.com" , "*.app.example.com" ], "issuer" : "" , "method" : "http" , "settings" : {}, "signature" : "SHA256WithRSA" , "type" : "dv" , "uploaded_on" : "2020-02-06T18:11:23.531995Z" , "validation_errors" : [ { "message" : "SERVFAIL looking up CAA for app.example.com" } ], "validation_records" : [ { "emails" : [ "administrator@example.com" , "webmaster@example.com" ], "http_body" : "ca3-574923932a82475cb8592200f1a2a23d" , "http_url" : "http://app.example.com/.well-known/pki-validation/ca3-da12a1c25e7b48cf80408c6c1763b8a2.txt" , "txt_name" : "_acme-challenge.app.example.com" , "txt_value" : "810b7d5f01154524b961ba0cd578acc2" } ], "wildcard" : false }, } After you take note of these values, make a PATCH request to the Edit Custom Hostname endpoint, providing both the list of authorized cipher suites and the same type and method values that you obtained from the previous step. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write Edit Custom Hostname bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/ $CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID " \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "ssl": { "method": "http", "type": "dv", "settings": { "ciphers": [ "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256" ] } } }'

Restrict cipher suites for custom hostname with custom certificate In the API documentation, refer to SSL properties of a custom hostname. In the case of a custom hostname with custom certificate, you must include the custom certificate in the Edit Custom Hostname PATCH call, with the settings specifications where you must include type and method within the ssl object, as explained below. Make a GET request to the Custom Hostname Details endpoint to check what are the current values for ssl.type and ssl.method . Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write

SSL and Certificates Read Custom Hostname Details bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/ $CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response example json "success" : true , "result" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID>" , "ssl" : { "id" : "<CERTIFICATE_ID>" , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "certificate_authority" : "<CERTIFICATE_AUTHORITY>" , "custom_certificate" : "" , "custom_csr_id" : "" , "custom_key" : "" , "expires_on" : "" , "hosts" : [ "app.example.com" , "*.app.example.com" ], "issuer" : "" , "method" : "http" , "settings" : {}, "signature" : "SHA256WithRSA" , "type" : "dv" , "uploaded_on" : "2020-02-06T18:11:23.531995Z" , "validation_errors" : [ { "message" : "SERVFAIL looking up CAA for app.example.com" } ], "validation_records" : [ { "emails" : [ "administrator@example.com" , "webmaster@example.com" ], "http_body" : "ca3-574923932a82475cb8592200f1a2a23d" , "http_url" : "http://app.example.com/.well-known/pki-validation/ca3-da12a1c25e7b48cf80408c6c1763b8a2.txt" , "txt_name" : "_acme-challenge.app.example.com" , "txt_value" : "810b7d5f01154524b961ba0cd578acc2" } ], "wildcard" : false }, } After you take note of these values, make a PATCH request to the Edit Custom Hostname endpoint, providing both the list of authorized cipher suites and the same type and method values that you obtained from the previous step, but also the custom_certificate and custom_key . Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write Edit Custom Hostname bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /custom_hostnames/ $CUSTOM_HOSTNAME_ID " \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "ssl": { "method": "http", "type": "dv", "custom_certificate": "<CERTIFICATE_STRING>", "custom_key": "<CERTIFICATE_PRIVATE_KEY>", "settings": { "ciphers": [ "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256" ], "min_tls_version": "1.2" } } }'

Alerts for mutual TLS certificates

You can configure alerts to receive notifications before your mutual TLS certificates expire.

Access mTLS Certificate Expiration Alert Who is it for? Access customers that use client certificates for mutual TLS authentication. This notification will be sent 30 and 14 days before the expiration of the certificate. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Access and/or Cloudflare for SaaS. What should you do if you receive one? Upload a renewed certificate.

Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.