Deploy an Mkdocs site

Mkdocs External link icon Open external link is a modern documentation platform where teams can document products, internal knowledge bases and APIs.

​​ Install Mkdocs

MkDocs requires a recent version of Python and the Python package manager, pip, to be installed on your system. To install pip, refer to the Mkdocs Installation guide External link icon Open external link . With pip installed, run:

$ pip install mkdocs

​​ Create an Mkdocs project

Use the mkdocs new command to create a new application:

$ mkdocs new <PROJECT_NAME>

Then cd into your project, take Mkdocs and its dependencies and put them into a requirements.txt file:

pip freeze > requirements.txt

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . When creating your repository, do not select to add a README file, .gitignore template or a license as these selections will cause the push to GitHub to fail.

In your terminal, cd into your new Mkdocs project directory and run:

$ git init $ git add -A $ git commit -m "<YOUR_COMMIT_MESSAGE>" $ git remote add origin <YOUR_NEW_GITHUB_REPOSITORY_URL> $ git push -u origin main

You have successfully created a GitHub repository and pushed your Mkdocs project to that repository.

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . In Account Home, select Pages > Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, select Mkdocs as your Framework preset. Your selection will provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command mkdocs build Build directory site

Go to Environment variables (advanced) > Add variable > and add the variable PYTHON_VERSION with a value of 3.7 .

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev .

Every time you commit new code to your Mkdocs site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests and be able to preview how changes to your site look before deploying them to production.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

