Deploy an existing static site
Workers Sites require Wrangler — make sure to use the latest version.
To deploy a pre-existing static site project, start with a pre-generated site. Workers Sites works with all static site generators, for example:
- Hugo
- Gatsby, requires Node
- Jekyll, requires Ruby
- Eleventy, requires Node
- WordPress (refer to the tutorial on deploying static WordPress sites with Pages)
Getting started
Run the
wrangler initcommand in the root of your project’s directory to generate a basic Worker:$ wrangler init -y
This command adds/update the following files:
wrangler.toml: The file containing project configuration.
package.json: Wrangler
devDependenciesare added.
tsconfig.json: Added if not already there to support writing the Worker in TypeScript.
src/index.ts: A basic Cloudflare Worker, written in TypeScript.
Add your site’s build/output directory to the
wrangler.tomlfile:[site]bucket = "./public" # <-- Add your build directory name here.
The default directories for the most popular static site generators are listed below:
- Hugo:
public
- Gatsby:
public
- Jekyll:
_site
- Eleventy:
_site
- Hugo:
Install the
@cloudflare/kv-asset-handlerpackage in your project:$ npm i -D @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler
Replace the contents of
src/index.tswith the following code snippet:
import { getAssetFromKV } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler';import manifestJSON from '__STATIC_CONTENT_MANIFEST';const assetManifest = JSON.parse(manifestJSON);export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {try {// Add logic to decide whether to serve an asset or run your original Worker codereturn await getAssetFromKV({request,waitUntil: ctx.waitUntil.bind(ctx),},{ASSET_NAMESPACE: env.__STATIC_CONTENT,ASSET_MANIFEST: assetManifest,});} catch (e) {let pathname = new URL(request.url).pathname;return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {status: 404,statusText: 'not found',});}},};
import { getAssetFromKV } from "@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler";addEventListener("fetch", (event) => {event.respondWith(handleEvent(event));});async function handleEvent(event) {try {// Add logic to decide whether to serve an asset or run your original Worker codereturn await getAssetFromKV(event);} catch (e) {let pathname = new URL(event.request.url).pathname;return new Response(`"${pathname}" not found`, {status: 404,statusText: "not found",});}}
Run
wrangler devor
wrangler deployto preview or deploy your site on Cloudflare. Wrangler will automatically upload the assets found in the configured directory.$ wrangler deploy
Deploy your site to a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone. Add a
routeproperty to the
wrangler.tomlfile.route = "https://example.com/*"
Learn more about configuring your project.