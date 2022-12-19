Get started
Follow this tutorial to start testing and deploying zone configuration changes with Version Management.
Step 1 - Enable versioning
By default, Version Management is not enabled on a zone.
To enable Version Management:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Version Management.
- Select Enable versioning.
Step 2 (optional) - Create additional environments
Once you enable Version Management, Cloudflare will automatically create Version 1 of your zone (along with a Baseline version), as well as environments for Production, Staging, and Development.
These environments each serve a specific purpose and are accessed differently:
- Development: Meant to validate that changes work correctly. The default traffic filters are that the
cf.zone.namematches your zone name, the
Edge Server IPis a specific value, and the request contains a cookie with
development=true.
- Staging: Meant to test changes before sending them to Production. The default traffic filters are that the
cf.zone.namematches your zone name and the
Edge Server IPis a specific value.
- Production: Meant to hold all settings applied to your zone. You cannot edit the traffic filters - which are just that the
cf.zone.nameis equal to your zone’s name - and cannot delete this environment.
Based on your organization’s needs, you may need to create additional environments to test and roll out changes.
For more details, refer to Create environment.
Step 3 - Update settings
Before making changes, make sure you are inside the correct version of your zone.
To change between different versions of your zone:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Version Management.
- On a specific version, select Select.
You can also change which version you are in from any page by using the sidebar dropdown.
From within a version, you can update settings just as you would with your normal zone settings. Any changes are saved automatically.
Step 4 - Test version
Once you have made changes to a version, apply that version to your lowest-ranked environment.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Version Management.
- Go to Environments.
- On your lowest-ranked environment, use the Version dropdown to select your desired version.
To test your version, send requests to that environment that match the pattern specified in its traffic filters.
For more details about what happens to these requests, refer to the version’s metrics.
Step 5 - Promote version
Next, promote your version through your different environments.
To promote a version:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Version Management.
- Select Environments.
- On the environment in which you tested the version, select Promote. This option will only be available if the lower-ranked environment has a different version than the higher-ranked environment.
After promoting to each environment, test the new version in your new environment.
Step 6 - Repeat
For new changes to your zone, create a new version and repeat this process.