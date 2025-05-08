Use cron triggers to develop time-aware applications

Chapters
If you want to dive into detail, refer to the following pages:
Cloudflare Workflows provide a powerful way to manage asynchronous, durable processes. The ability to explicitly schedule tasks using cron triggers and pause execution with
step.sleep allows developers to build sophisticated, time-aware applications.
If you want to dive into detail, refer to the following pages:
Workflows allow you to kick off asynchronous processes without blocking the user. This is demonstrated in the
addInteraction function, which creates a new instance of the
INTERACTION workflow.
Locate the
addInteraction function in
src/index.tsx:
This function is called when a user interacts with a pun (for example, likes it). Instead of performing the interaction logic directly, it offloads the work to a workflow.
Examine the
InteractionWorkflow definition in
src/workflows/interaction.ts. This workflow performs tasks like checking if the user/session exists and recording the interaction in the database.
A common use case for background processes is crunching data and caching results, such as building a leaderboard.
Examine the
LeaderboardWorkflow in
src/workflows/leaderboard.ts. This workflow performs a database query to find trending puns and then stores the results in Cloudflare KV (Key-Value Store).
This workflow can be scheduled to run periodically to update the leaderboard data.
The
wrangler.toml file is used to configure your Worker and Workflows. This includes defining bindings to resources like KV namespaces and setting up triggers for workflows.
Open
wrangler.toml and find the
[triggers] section.
The
crons array allows you to define scheduled triggers for your main Worker. The example shows a cron job configured to run every 30 minutes.
Locate the
scheduled handler in your main Worker code (
src/index.tsx). This handler is executed when a cron trigger fires.
This handler creates an instance of the
LEADERBOARD_WORKFLOW, initiating the leaderboard update process on a schedule.
Workflows can also be used for more complex, multi-step processes, including interacting with AI models. The
PuntificatorWorkflow is an example that leverages AI to generate and evaluate new puns.
Examine the
PuntificatorWorkflow definition in
src/workflows/puntificator.ts.
This workflow includes steps to:
Crucially, this workflow includes a
step.sleep call:
This step pauses the workflow execution for a specified duration. This is useful for waiting to consider user feedback on a published pun before potentially taking further action based on its popularity.
Workflows can initiate other workflows, allowing you to compose complex processes from smaller, modular units.
In the
PuntificatorWorkflow, find where it calls the
PUBLISH workflow.
This demonstrates how one workflow can trigger another, enabling the separation of concerns and modular design.
Examine the
PublishWorkflow in
src/workflows/publish.ts.
This workflow handles the logic for publishing a pun, likely involving saving it to the database and making it visible on the site.
You can trigger workflows manually and inspect their execution status and output using the
wrangler command-line tool.
To trigger the
PuntificatorWorkflow manually:
This command will queue an instance of the workflow. You will receive a success message and the instance ID.
To describe the latest instance of a workflow:
This command will show details about the most recent run of the specified workflow, including its start time, end time, duration, state, and the state of each individual step within the workflow. You can observe steps like
create-new-pun-based-on-trends,
judge-pun,
save-pun,
publish, and
wait-for-publish (which shows a 'Sleeping' state).