Configuration

The purpose of a configuration is to show examples of specific settings, values, and options.

plain, descriptive, straightforward

configuration

​​ When to use

Configurations are useful for parts of the product that are very configuration-intensive; for example, rules.

​​ Required components

Title: The title should be noun-based, because configurations are not designed to guide users towards achieving a goal – rather, they describe common ways to set up a specific feature depending on the user’s needs.

Context: The context should be given in a paragraph right after the title. It should introduce the features, contextualize what type of configurations the user will encounter, and link to other relevant documentation.

Settings and values: This should be a reference table with a 1:1 correspondence between a setting the user can change, and the value they should input/select in order to reach the goal outlined in the context paragraph.

​​ Optional components

Navigation: When we have many configurations to cover, it’s useful to include a navigation list to help the user find what they need.



{ --- weight: xx pcx_content_type: configuration --- # Title Write an overview of the high-level feature here, not more than 2-3 sentences. Outline what users can achieve with it, and if necessary, link to other parts of the docs. * [Feature 1](/feature-1) * [Feature 2](/feature-2) * [Feature 3](/feature-3) ## Feature 1 (Feature 1) allows you to (placeholder). For example, the following configuration (placeholder). | Setting 1 | Setting 2 | Setting 3 | | - | - | - | | Value 1 | Value 2 | Value 3 | ## Feature 2 (Feature 2) allows you to (placeholder). For example, the following configuration (placeholder). | Setting 1 | Setting 2 | Setting 3 | | - | - | - | | Value 1 | Value 2 | Value 3 | ## Feature 3 (Feature 3) allows you to (placeholder). For example, the following configuration (placeholder). | Setting 1 | Setting 2 | Setting 3 | | - | - | - | | Value 1 | Value 2 | Value 3 | }

​​ Additional Information

Configurations, also known as use cases, are reference pages with examples of how you might set a product up based on your requirements. If you are creating a configuration and feel yourself wanting to include instructions, consider a tutorial, how-to, or example instead.