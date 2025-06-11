Neon
Neon ↗ is a fully managed serverless PostgreSQL. It separates storage and compute to offer modern developer features, such as serverless, branching, and bottomless storage.
To set up an integration with Neon:
-
You need to have an existing Neon database to connect to. Create a Neon database ↗ or load data from an existing database to Neon ↗.
-
Create an
elementstable using the Neon SQL editor. The SQL Editor allows you to query your databases directly from the Neon Console.
-
Insert some data into your newly created table.
-
Configure the Neon database credentials in your Worker:
You need to add your Neon database connection string as a secret to your Worker. Get your connection string from the Neon Console ↗ under Connection Details, then add it as a secret using Wrangler:
-
In your Worker, install the
@neondatabase/serverlessdriver to connect to your database and start manipulating data:
-
The following example shows how to make a query to your Neon database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Neon have been added as secrets to your Worker.
To learn more about Neon, refer to Neon's official documentation ↗.
