Limits
Limits that apply to authoring, deploying, and running Agents are detailed below.
Many limits are inherited from those applied to Workers scripts and/or Durable Objects, and are detailed in the Workers limits documentation.
::: note
|Feature
|Limit
|Max concurrent (running) Agents per account
|Tens of millions+ 1
|Max definitions per account
|~250,000+ 2
|Max state stored per unique Agent
|1 GB
|Max compute time per Agent
|30 seconds (refreshed per HTTP request / incoming WebSocket message) 3
|Duration (wall clock) per step 3
|Unlimited (e.g. waiting on a database call or an LLM response)
-
Yes, really. You can have tens of millions of Agents running concurrently, as each Agent is mapped to a unique Durable Object (actor). ↩
-
You can deploy up to 500 scripts per account, but each script (project) can define multiple Agents. Each deployed script can be up to 10 MB on the Workers Paid Plan ↩
-
Compute (CPU) time per Agent is limited to 30 seconds, but this is refreshed when an Agent receives a new HTTP request, runs a scheduled task, or an incoming WebSocket message. ↩ ↩2