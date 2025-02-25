Limits that apply to authoring, deploying, and running Agents are detailed below.

Many limits are inherited from those applied to Workers scripts and/or Durable Objects, and are detailed in the Workers limits documentation.

Feature Limit Max concurrent (running) Agents per account Tens of millions+ 1 Max definitions per account ~250,000+ 2 Max state stored per unique Agent 1 GB Max compute time per Agent 30 seconds (refreshed per HTTP request / incoming WebSocket message) 3 Duration (wall clock) per step 3 Unlimited (e.g. waiting on a database call or an LLM response)