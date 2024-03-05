Access a web application via its private hostname without WARP
With Cloudflare Browser Isolation and resolver policies, users can connect to private web-based applications via their private hostnames without needing to install the WARP client. By the end of this tutorial, users who pass your Gateway DNS and network policies will be able to access your private application at
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/https://internalrecord.com.
Before you begin
Make sure you have:
- Cloudflare Browser Isolation enabled on your account
- Resolver policies enabled on your account
- An HTTP or HTTPS application that users access through a browser
Create a Cloudflare Tunnel
First, install
cloudflared on a server in your private network:
Log in to Zero Trust and go to Networks > Tunnels.
Select Create a tunnel.
Choose Cloudflared for the connector type and select Next.
Enter a name for your tunnel. We suggest choosing a name that reflects the type of resources you want to connect through this tunnel (for example,
enterprise-VPC-01).
Select Save tunnel.
Next, you will need to install
cloudflaredand run it. To do so, check that the environment under Choose an environment reflects the operating system on your machine, then copy the command in the box below and paste it into a terminal window. Run the command.
Once the command has finished running, your connector will appear in Zero Trust.
Select Next.
Add private network routes
- In the Private Networks tab, add the following IP addresses:
- Private IP/CIDR of your application server (for example,
10.128.0.175/32)
- Private IP/CIDR of your DNS server
- Select Save tunnel.
The application and DNS server are now connected to Cloudflare.
Enable Clientless Web Isolation
- In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Browser Isolation.
- Enable Clientless Web Isolation.
- For Permissions, select Manage.
- Select Add a rule.
- Create an expression that defines who can open the Clientless Web Isolation browser. For example,
Rule action Rule type Selector Value Allow Include Emails ending in
@example.com
- Select Save.
To test, open a browser and go to
https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/https://<private-IP-of-application>.
Create a Gateway resolver policy
Go to Gateway > Resolver policies.
Select Add a policy.
Create an expression to match against the private domain or hostname of the application:
Selector Operator Value Domain in
internalrecord.com
In Select DNS resolver, select Configure custom DNS resolvers.
Enter the private IP address of your DNS server.
In the dropdown menu, select
<IP-address> - Private.
(Optional) Enter a custom port.
Select Create policy.
To test, open a browser and go to
https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/https://internalrecord.com.
Create a Gateway network policy (Recommended)
- Go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > Network.
- Add a network policy that targets the private IP address of your application. You can optionally include any ports or protocols relevant for application access. For example,
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Logic
|Action
|Destination IP
|in
10.128.0.175
|And
|Allow
|Destination Port
|in
80
|Or
|User Email
|matches regex
.*example.com
For best practices on securing private applications, refer to Build secure access policies.
Connect as a user
Users can now access the application at the following URL:
https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/https://internalrecord.com
The application will load in an isolated browser. You can optionally configure remote browser controls such as disabling copy/paste, printing, or keyboard input.