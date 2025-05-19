Create billing profile
A primary payment method is required to process payment for Cloudflare products and services. We value your confidentiality and privacy - Cloudflare does not have access to your bank, credit card, pin, or PayPal account password details.
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
Go to Manage account > Billing.
Select Payment. If no payment method is on file, the Payment methods dialog opens automatically.
Select Manage next to your current payment method. The Manage payment methods dialog opens.
Enter the required information based on the payment options below:
Credit card:
- Enter the required information under the Credit Card Details form.
- If applicable, add your business information to your invoice, including your Company and VAT/GST Number.
PayPal (Your credit card will be charged if you have insufficient funds in your PayPal account):
- Select the PayPal.
- Follow the online instructions until PayPal returns you to the Cloudflare Payment Method to continue your set-up.
- Verify your PayPal username now appears next to the PayPal logo.
- Add your account contact information as well as Company and VAT/GST Number, if applicable.
- Review the payment method and contact information to ensure it is accurate.
- To finish, select Confirm.
- Ensure your new payment method appears in the Payment Method section.
Enterprise customers must email ar@cloudflare.com with the last four digits of the credit card and its expiration date.
Optionally, add a backup payment method to use if the primary payment method fails.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Go to Manage account > Billing.
- Select Payment.
- From Payment methods, select Manage.
- From Backup, select Add to enter a backup payment method.
- Enter the required information based on your preferred payment method (credit card or PayPal) and select Confirm.
- To make the backup payment method the primary method, select Make primary payment method.
Enterprise customers can submit payments via the following payment options:
(preferred method)
- Bank: Citibank, One Penn's Way, New Castle, DE 19720 USA
- Account name: CLOUDFLARE INC
- Account number: 31460181
- ABA/Routing number: 031100209
- Bank: Citibank, One Penn's Way, New Castle, DE 19720 USA
- Account name: CLOUDFLARE INC
- Account number: 31460181
- ABA/Routing number: 031100209
- SWIFT: CITIUS33
Log in to your PayPal account and send your payment to ar@cloudflare.com. The payment must include the invoice number and customer name.
- Bank: Citibank, One Penn's Way, New Castle, DE 19720 USA
- Account name: CLOUDFLARE INC
- Account number: 31460181
- SWIFT: CITIUS33
