Deploy a Blazor Site

Blazor External link icon Open external link is an SPA framework that can use C# code, rather than JavaScript in the browser. In this guide, you will build a site using Blazor, and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

Blazor uses C#, so you will need to install the .NET SDK External link icon Open external link by grabbing the newest installation from the .NET downloads page External link icon Open external link and download and running the installer.

​​ Creating a new Blazor WASM project

There are two types of Blazor projects: Blazor Server applications, which run on the server, and Blazor WASM (WebAssembly), which run in the browser. Since Blazor Server is not static, this guide will use Blazor WASM. Create a new Blazor WASM application by running the following command in your terminal:

$ dotnet new blazorwasm my-blazor-project

​​ Creating the build script

To deploy, Cloudflare Pages will need a way to build the Blazor project. In the project’s directory root, create a build.sh file. Populate the file with this:

#!/bin/sh curl -sSL https://dot.net/v1/dotnet-install.sh > dotnet-install.sh chmod +x dotnet-install.sh ./dotnet-install.sh -c 6.0 -InstallDir ./dotnet6 ./dotnet6/dotnet --version ./dotnet6/dotnet publish -c Release -o output

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Related resources:

​​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ dotnet new gitignore $ git init $ git add -A $ git commit -m "Initial commit" $ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo.git $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages dashboard and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command ./build.sh Build directory output/wwwroot

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing dotnet , your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide .

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Blazor site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​​ A file is over the 25 MiB limit

If you receive the error message Error: Asset "/opt/buildhome/repo/output/wwwroot/_framework/dotnet.wasm" is over the 25MiB limit , you have two options:

Reduce the size of your assets with the following guide External link icon Open external link .

Or

Remove the *.wasm files from the output ( rm output/wwwroot/_framework/*.wasm ) and modify your Blazor application to load the Brotli compressed files External link icon Open external link instead.

​​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Blazor site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .