Glossary

The following terms are used throughout the Tenant API docs. For more details on how these concepts interact with each other, refer to Tenant structure.

​​ Tenant admin

Once you sign a partner agreement with Cloudflare, we create a special Tenant account and then add your user to that account as a Tenant admin. Cloudflare can add multiple users as Tenant admins upon request.

Tenant admins then become the default Super administrator(s) for all accounts and zones contained within the Tenant.

This means that each Tenant admin’s user API key can be used to provision accounts based on the catalog specified in your partner agreement.

