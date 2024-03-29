Log and store upload events in R2 with event notifications
This example provides a step-by-step guide on using event notifications to capture and store R2 upload logs in a separate bucket.
To continue, you will need:
- A subscription to Workers Paid, required for using queues.
To begin, refer to Install/Update Wrangler to install Wrangler, the Cloudflare Developer Platform CLI.
You will need to create two R2 buckets:
example-upload-bucket: When new objects are uploaded to this bucket, your consumer Worker will write logs.
example-log-sink-bucket: Upload logs from
example-upload-bucketwill be written to this bucket.
To create the buckets, run the following Wrangler commands:
Event notifications capture changes to data in
example-upload-bucket. You will need to create a new queue to receive notifications:
Before you enable event notifications for
example-upload-bucket, you need to create a consumer Worker to receive the notifications.
Create a new Worker with C3 (
create-cloudflare CLI). C3 is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications, including Workers, to Cloudflare.
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Hello World Worker.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
Then, move into your newly created directory:
In your Worker project’s
wrangler.toml file, add a queue consumer and R2 bucket binding. The queues consumer bindings will register your Worker as a consumer of your future event notifications and the R2 bucket bindings will allow your Worker to access your R2 bucket.
Add a
queue handler to
src/index.ts to handle writing batches of notifications to our log sink bucket (you do not need a fetch handler):
To deploy your consumer Worker, run the
wrangler deploy command:
Now that you have your consumer Worker ready to handle incoming event notification messages, you need to enable event notifications with the
wrangler r2 bucket notification create command for
example-upload-bucket:
Now you can test the full end-to-end flow by uploading an object to
example-upload-bucket in the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have uploaded an object, logs will appear in
example-log-sink-bucket in a few seconds.