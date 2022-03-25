Set up 1.1.1.1 - Windows

​​ Windows 10

Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Click the Start menu > Settings. Select Network and Internet > Change Adapter Options. Right-click on the Ethernet or WiFi network you are connected to and click Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4. Click Properties > Use the following DNS server addresses. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.3 1.0.0.3 Click OK. Select Internet Protocol Version 6. Select Properties > Use the following DNS server addresses. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1113 2606:4700:4700::1003 Click OK.

​​ Windows 11

Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Click the Start menu > Settings. Select Network and Internet. Click the adapter you want to configure - like your Ethernet adapter or WiFi card. Scroll to DNS server assignment and click Edit. Click the Automatic (DHCP) drop-down menu and select Manual. Click the IPv4 toggle to turn it on. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.3 1.0.0.3 Click the IPv6 toggle. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1113 2606:4700:4700::1003 Click Save.

Setting up a static IP address to configure a DNS server may prevent you from connecting to some public WiFi networks that use captive portals — these are the web pages some wireless networks employ to let users log in and use their services. If you are experiencing connectivity issues related to captive portals: Remove the static IP addresses from the device or disable the 1.1.1.1 app. Connect to the WiFi network. Once the connection has been established, re-add the static IP addresses or enable the 1.1.1.1 app.

​​ Encrypt your DNS queries

1.1.1.1 supports DNS over TLS (DoT) and DNS over HTTPS (DoH), two standards developed for encrypting plaintext DNS traffic. This prevents untrustworthy entities from interpreting and manipulating your queries. For more information on how to encrypt your DNS queries, please refer to the Encrypted DNS documentation .