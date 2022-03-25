Set up 1.1.1.1 - Windows
Windows 10
Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
- Click the Start menu > Settings.
- Select Network and Internet > Change Adapter Options.
- Right-click on the Ethernet or WiFi network you are connected to and click Properties.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
- Click Properties > Use the following DNS server addresses.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.31.0.0.3
- Click OK.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 6.
- Select Properties > Use the following DNS server addresses.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
- Click OK.
Windows 11
Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
- Click the Start menu > Settings.
- Select Network and Internet.
- Click the adapter you want to configure - like your Ethernet adapter or WiFi card.
- Scroll to DNS server assignment and click Edit.
- Click the Automatic (DHCP) drop-down menu and select Manual.
- Click the IPv4 toggle to turn it on.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.31.0.0.3
- Click the IPv6 toggle.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
- Click Save.
Encrypt your DNS queries
1.1.1.1 supports DNS over TLS (DoT) and DNS over HTTPS (DoH), two standards developed for encrypting plaintext DNS traffic. This prevents untrustworthy entities from interpreting and manipulating your queries. For more information on how to encrypt your DNS queries, please refer to the Encrypted DNS documentation .