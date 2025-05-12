 Skip to content
mysql

The mysql package is a MySQL driver for Node.js. This example demonstrates how to use it with Cloudflare Workers and Hyperdrive.

Install the mysql driver:

Terminal window
npm install mysql

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2024-09-23",
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
    }
  ]
}

Create a new connection and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

import { createConnection } from "mysql";


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    const result = await new Promise<any>((resolve) => {
      // Create a connection using the mysql driver with the Hyperdrive credentials (only accessible from your Worker).
      const connection = createConnection({
        host: env.HYPERDRIVE.host,
        user: env.HYPERDRIVE.user,
        password: env.HYPERDRIVE.password,
        database: env.HYPERDRIVE.database,
        port: env.HYPERDRIVE.port,
      });


      connection.connect((error: { message: string }) => {
        if (error) {
          throw new Error(error.message);
        }


        // Sample query
        connection.query("SHOW tables;", [], (error, rows, fields) => {
          connection.end();


          resolve({ fields, rows });
        });
      });
    });


    // Return result  as JSON
    return new Response(JSON.stringify(result), {
      headers: {
        "Content-Type": "application/json",
      },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;