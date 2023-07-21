Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
GitHub icon
Visit Style Guide on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Style Guide
  3. ...
  4. Content types
  5. How to

How to

​​ Purpose

The purpose of a how to is to explain how to complete a task within the product.

​​ Tone

instructional, straightforward

​​ content_type

how-to

​​ Structure

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.

Steps: Numbered steps that complete a task.

Next steps: What users should see as the end result of the steps and/or actionable next steps.

​​ Optional components

Context: An introductory paragraph on the following steps and what they will accomplish.

Provide context to the reader that is not in the section heading.

End with a colon or a period. Use a colon if it immediately precedes the steps. Use a period if there is more material (such as a note) between the context and the procedure.

Do not provide context for steps with a partial sentence that is completed by the numbered steps.

Prerequisites: Tasks or conditions that must be completed before a user can complete a series of steps.

Notes/warnings

Examples

Screenshots

Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.

​​ Template

Single procedure how-to


{
---
weight: xx
pcx_content_type: how-to
---
 
# Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
Context for procedure (optional)
 
1. Step one
1. Step two
1. Step three
1. ...
Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps.
}

How-to with multiple procedures


{
---
weight: xx
pcx_content_type: how-to
---
 
# Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
Context for procedures on page (optional)
 
## Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
1. Step one
1. Step two
1. Step three
1. ...
 
Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps.
 
## Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
1. Step one
1. Step two
1. Step three
1. ...
 
Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps.
}

How-to with multiple procedures that must be completed in order


{
---
weight: xx
pcx_content_type: how-to
---
 
# Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
Context for procedures on page (optional)
 
## 1. Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
1. Step one
1. Step two
1. Step three
1. ...
 
Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps.
 
## 2. Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
1. Step one
1. Step two
1. Step three
1. ...
 
Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps.
 
## 3. Second-person imperative verb phrase
 
1. Step one
1. Step two
1. Step three
1. ...
 
Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps.
}