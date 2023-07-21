How to

The purpose of a how to is to explain how to complete a task within the product.

instructional, straightforward

how-to

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.

Steps: Numbered steps that complete a task.

Next steps: What users should see as the end result of the steps and/or actionable next steps.

​​ Optional components

Context: An introductory paragraph on the following steps and what they will accomplish.

Provide context to the reader that is not in the section heading.

End with a colon or a period. Use a colon if it immediately precedes the steps. Use a period if there is more material (such as a note) between the context and the procedure.

Do not provide context for steps with a partial sentence that is completed by the numbered steps.

Prerequisites: Tasks or conditions that must be completed before a user can complete a series of steps.

Notes/warnings

Examples

Screenshots

Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.

Single procedure how-to



{ --- weight: xx pcx_content_type: how-to --- # Second-person imperative verb phrase Context for procedure (optional) 1. Step one 1. Step two 1. Step three 1. ... Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps. }

How-to with multiple procedures



{ --- weight: xx pcx_content_type: how-to --- # Second-person imperative verb phrase Context for procedures on page (optional) ## Second-person imperative verb phrase 1. Step one 1. Step two 1. Step three 1. ... Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps. ## Second-person imperative verb phrase 1. Step one 1. Step two 1. Step three 1. ... Next steps sentence - what users should see as the end result and/or actionable next steps. }

How-to with multiple procedures that must be completed in order