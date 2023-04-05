Predefined profiles
Cloudflare Zero Trust provides predefined DLP profiles for common types of sensitive data. Some profiles include built-in validation checks to increase detection granularity.
Financial information
- Credit card numbers begin with a six or eight-digit Issuer Identification Number (IIN) and are followed by up to 23 additional digits. Credit card numbers must adhere to Luhn’s algorithm as a method of validation.
- ABA routing numbers and IBAN are validated algorithmically with check digits.
|Detection entry
|Regex
|American Express Card Number
\b3[47]\d{2}([-\. ])?\d{6}([-\. ])?\d{5}\b
|American Express Text
(?i:\bamex\b|\bamerican express\b)
|Diners Club Card Number
\b3(?:0[0-5]|[68][0-9])[0-9]{11}\\b
|Generic CVV Card Number
\bcvv(?::|no:?|#|)? ?\d{3,4}\b
|Mastercard Card Number
\b(5[1-5][0-9]{2}([-\. ])?[0-9]{4}([-\. ])?[0-9]{4}([-\. ])?[0-9]{4})|(2(22[1-9]([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|2[3-9]\d{1}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|[3-6]\d{2}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|7[0-1]\d{1}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|720([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}))\b
|Mastercard Text
(?i:\bmastercard\b)
|Union Pay Card Number
\b(62[0-9]{14,17})\b
|Union Pay Text
(?i:\bunion pay\b)
|Visa Card Number
\b4\d{3}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}\b
|Visa Text
(?i:\bvisa\b)
|United States ABA Routing Number
\b\d{9}\b
|IBAN
\b([A-Z]{2}[ \-]?[0-9]{2})[ \-]?([A-Z0-9]{4}[ \-]?){1,7}[A-Z0-9]{1,4}\b
National identifiers
- Detections are validated algorithmically when possible. Some detections such as United States SSNs do not adhere to algorithmic validation.
- Commonly used separators are required to match the detection entry. For example,
000-00-0000 matches a United States SSN but
000000000 does not.
|Detection entry
|Regex
|United States SSN Numeric Detection
\b\d{3}[-\. ]\d{2}[-\. ]\d{4}\b
|‘Social Security Number’ Text
(?i:\bs\.?s\.?(?:n|#)|\bsocial security\b)
|Australia Tax File Number
\b\d{2,3}([- ])?\d{3}([- ])?\d{3}\b
|Canada Social Insurance Number
\b\d{3}[-\. ]\d{3}[-\. ]\d{3}\b
|France Social Security Number
\b[1278]\d{2}(0[1-9]|1[0-2]|20)(\d{2}|2[AB])\d{3}\d{3}\d{2}\b
|Singapore National Registration Identity Card Number
\b[FGMST]\d{7}[ABCDEFGHIJKLMNPQRTUWXZ]\b
|Taiwan National Identification Number
\b[A-Z][12]\d{8}\b
|United Kingdom NHS Number
\b\d{3}[- ]\d{3}[- ]\d{4}\b
|United Kingdom National Insurance Number
\b(?:[A-CEGHJ-PR-TW-Z][A-CEGHJ-NPR-TW-Z])(?:[ ]?\d[ ]?){6}[A-D]?\b