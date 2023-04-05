Predefined profiles

Cloudflare Zero Trust provides predefined DLP profiles for common types of sensitive data. Some profiles include built-in validation checks to increase detection granularity.

​​ Financial information

Credit card numbers begin with a six or eight-digit Issuer Identification Number (IIN) and are followed by up to 23 additional digits. Credit card numbers must adhere to Luhn’s algorithm as a method of validation.

ABA routing numbers and IBAN are validated algorithmically with check digits.

Detection entry Regex American Express Card Number \b3[47]\d{2}([-\. ])?\d{6}([-\. ])?\d{5}\b American Express Text (?i:\bamex\b|\bamerican express\b) Diners Club Card Number \b3(?:0[0-5]|[68][0-9])[0-9]{11}\\b Generic CVV Card Number \bcvv(?::|no:?|#|)? ?\d{3,4}\b Mastercard Card Number \b(5[1-5][0-9]{2}([-\. ])?[0-9]{4}([-\. ])?[0-9]{4}([-\. ])?[0-9]{4})|(2(22[1-9]([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|2[3-9]\d{1}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|[3-6]\d{2}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|7[0-1]\d{1}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}|720([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}))\b Mastercard Text (?i:\bmastercard\b) Union Pay Card Number \b(62[0-9]{14,17})\b Union Pay Text (?i:\bunion pay\b) Visa Card Number \b4\d{3}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}([-\. ])?\d{4}\b Visa Text (?i:\bvisa\b) United States ABA Routing Number \b\d{9}\b IBAN \b([A-Z]{2}[ \-]?[0-9]{2})[ \-]?([A-Z0-9]{4}[ \-]?){1,7}[A-Z0-9]{1,4}\b

​​ National identifiers

Detections are validated algorithmically when possible. Some detections such as United States SSNs do not adhere to algorithmic validation.

Commonly used separators are required to match the detection entry. For example, 000-00-0000 matches a United States SSN but 000000000 does not.