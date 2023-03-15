Upload objects
You can download objects from your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Wrangler.
Download objects via the Cloudflare dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select R2.
- From the R2 page in the dashboard, locate and select your bucket.
- From your bucket’s page, locate the object you want to download.
- At the end of the object’s row, select the menu button and click Download.
Download objects via Wrangler
You can download objects from a bucket, including private buckets in your account, directly.
For example, to download
file.bin from
test-bucket:
$ wrangler r2 object get test-bucket/file.bin
Downloading "file.bin" from "test-bucket".Download complete.
The file will be downloaded into the current working directory. You can also use the
--file flag to set a new name for the object as it is downloaded, and the
--pipe flag to pipe the download to standard output (stdout).