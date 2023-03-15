Upload objects

You can download objects from your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Wrangler.

​​ Download objects via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select R2. From the R2 page in the dashboard, locate and select your bucket. From your bucket’s page, locate the object you want to download. At the end of the object’s row, select the menu button and click Download.

​​ Download objects via Wrangler

You can download objects from a bucket, including private buckets in your account, directly.

For example, to download file.bin from test-bucket :

$ wrangler r2 object get test-bucket/file.bin Downloading "file.bin" from "test-bucket". Download complete.