Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker with Durable Objects
Last reviewed: over 1 year ago
By following this guide, you will create a Worker that uses the Browser Rendering API along with Durable Objects to take screenshots from web pages and store them in R2.
Using Durable Objects to persist browser sessions improves performance by eliminating the time that it takes to spin up a new browser session. Since Durable Objects re-uses sessions, it reduces the number of concurrent sessions needed.
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.
1. Create a Worker project
Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Your Worker application is a container to interact with a headless browser to do actions, such as taking screenshots.
Create a new Worker project named browser-worker by running:
The code below uses Durable Object to instantiate a browser using Puppeteer. It then opens a series of web pages with different resolutions, takes a screenshot of each, and uploads it to R2.
The Durable Object keeps a browser session open for 60 seconds after last use. If a browser session is open, any requests will re-use the existing session rather than creating a new one. Update your Worker code by copy and pasting the following:
6. Test
Run npx wrangler dev --remote to test your Worker remotely before deploying to Cloudflare's global network. Local mode support does not exist for Browser Rendering so --remote is required.