Reference architecture diagram
Purpose
To provide a visual reference and explaination of using Cloudflare for a specific solution.
Tone
instructional, straightforward
content_type
reference-architecture-diagram
Structure
Required components
Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.
Reference diagram: A single diagram that reflects the overall reference architecture.
Optional components
Screenshots
Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.
Template
# Cloudflare Reference Architecture Diagram
Provide a description as to what the diagram below contains.
![Example reference architecture diagram](/images/reference-architecture/cloudflare-one-reference-architecture-images/cf1-ref-arch-14.svg "The above is an example reference architecture diagram")
1. Call out2. Any numbered items3. In the diagram4. To explain their meaning/use
Provide some context to the diagram. What it relates to and link to any supporting content.