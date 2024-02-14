Cloudflare Docs
Reference architecture diagram

​​ Purpose

To provide a visual reference and explaination of using Cloudflare for a specific solution.

​​ Tone

instructional, straightforward

​​ content_type

reference-architecture-diagram

​​ Structure

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.

Reference diagram: A single diagram that reflects the overall reference architecture.

​​ Optional components

Notes/warnings

Screenshots

Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.

​​ Template

 
# Cloudflare Reference Architecture Diagram


Provide a description as to what the diagram below contains.


![Example reference architecture diagram](/images/reference-architecture/cloudflare-one-reference-architecture-images/cf1-ref-arch-14.svg "The above is an example reference architecture diagram")


1. Call out
2. Any numbered items
3. In the diagram
4. To explain their meaning/use


Provide some context to the diagram. What it relates to and link to any supporting content.