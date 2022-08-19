Deploy a Vite 3 project

Vite External link icon Open external link is a next-generation build tool for front-end developers. With the release of Vite 3 External link icon Open external link , developers can make use of new command line (CLI) improvements, starter templates, and more External link icon Open external link to help build their front-end applications.

Cloudflare Pages has native support for Vite 3 projects. Refer to the blog post on improvements to the Pages build process External link icon Open external link , including sub-second build initialization, for more information on using Vite 3 and Cloudflare Pages to optimize your application’s build tooling.

In this guide, you will learn how to start a new project using Vite 3, and deploy it to Cloudflare Pages.

$ npm create [email protected] ✔ Project name: … vite-on-pages ✔ Select a framework: › vue ✔ Select a variant: › vue Scaffolding project in ~/src/vite-on-pages... Done. Now run: cd vite-on-pages npm install npm run dev

You will now create a new GitHub repository, and push your code using GitHub’s gh command line (CLI) External link icon Open external link :

$ git init Initialized empty Git repository in ~/vite-vue3-on-pages/.git/ $ git add . $ git commit -m "Initial commit" vite-vue3-on-pages/git/main + [main (root-commit) dad4177] Initial commit 14 files changed, 1452 insertions(+) $ gh repo create ✓ Created repository codewithkristian/vite-vue3-on-pages on GitHub ✓ Added remote [email protected] :codewithkristian/vite-vue3-on-pages.git $ git push

To deploy your project with Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Pages > Create a project > Connect to git. Select your new GitHub repository. In the Set up builds and deployments, set npm run dev as the Build command, and dist as the Build output directory. Select Environment variables (advanced) > + Add variable > configure a NODE_VERSION variable with a value of any version of Node greater than 14.18 – this example uses 16 :

After completing configuration, select Save and Deploy.

You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified. After you have deployed your project, it will be available at the <YOUR_PROJECT_NAME>.pages.dev subdomain. Find your project’s subdomain in Pages > select your project > Deployments.

Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments External link icon Open external link , which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.

​​ Learn more