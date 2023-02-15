Limits

​​ Email Workers size limits

When you process emails with Email Workers and you are on Workers’ free pricing tier you might encounter an allocation error. This may happen due to the size of the emails you are processing and/or the complexity of your Email Worker. Refer to Worker limits for more information.

You can use the log functionality for Workers to look for messages related to CPU limits (such as EXCEEDED_CPU ) and troubleshoot any issues regarding allocation errors.

If you encounter these error messages frequently, consider upgrading your Workers plan to Workers Unbound for higher usage limits.

​​ Message size

Currently, Email Routing does not support messages bigger than 25 MiB.

​​ Rules and addresses

Feature Limit Rules 200 Addresses 200