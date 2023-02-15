Limits
Email Workers size limits
When you process emails with Email Workers and you are on Workers’ free pricing tier you might encounter an allocation error. This may happen due to the size of the emails you are processing and/or the complexity of your Email Worker. Refer to Worker limits for more information.
You can use the log functionality for Workers to look for messages related to CPU limits (such as
EXCEEDED_CPU) and troubleshoot any issues regarding allocation errors.
If you encounter these error messages frequently, consider upgrading your Workers plan to Workers Unbound for higher usage limits.
Message size
Currently, Email Routing does not support messages bigger than 25 MiB.
Rules and addresses
|Feature
|Limit
|Rules
|200
|Addresses
|200
You can request adjustments to limits that conflict with your project goals by contacting Cloudflare. To increase a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form.